Greiner Packaging Introduces New, Sustainable R-PET Cups For Beer

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

EU – With pubs and restaurants now reopening for outside service in Europe, Greiner Packaging has introduced new sustainable r-PET cups for beer and other drinks.

“As a plastic packaging producer, Greiner Packaging has taken a close look at the background to the new legal requirements, such as the ban on single-use plastics in the EU and the marking requirement for single-use beverage cups from July 3, 2021,” says Greiner Packaging Sales Director Lucian Ocos. “Our new r-PET beer cups are another sustainable solution that addresses these legal changes effectively.”

Mechanical recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is already a viable option thanks to the high degree of purity and the material streams available. And in the future, this cup concept will also potentially allow for a dedicated recycling loop – for instance, at events.

“Recycled PET (r-PET) is ideal for a dedicated recycling stream, accommodating environmental, economic, and social considerations,” says Lucian Ocos. “Mechanical recycling of r-PET works well and is extremely efficient. In addition, we can expect chemical r-PET recycling to be possible starting in 2025, which will then provide an even higher purity level.”

Greiner Packaging’s new plastic beer cup is currently made from 100% recycled PET (r-PET), but can be made with 30 to 50% r-PET if requested by a customer. The cups make an appealing visual impression thanks to attractive printing options – plus, they are ideally suited for embossing the required EU markings during mass production. Greiner Packaging has already produced an initial series of sample batches.

 

For More Information:
https://www.greiner-gpi.com/en/Greiner-Packaging

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brew Talks Virtual May 2021
Brew Talks Virtual May 2021

Livestream ● May 13, 2021

Register Now
Brewbound Live Winter 2021
Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 2+3, 2021

Register Now
Brewbound Data Club w/ IRI's Boris Oglesby
04/29 - Brewbound Data Club w/ IRI's Boris Oglesby
Brewbound Podcast
05/06 - Brewbound Podcast
Brewbound Data Club: Brewers Association Chief Economist Bart Watson
05/06 - Brewbound Data Club: Brewers Association Chief Economist Bart Watson
Brew Talks Virtual May 2021
05/13 - Brew Talks Virtual May 2021
Rewatch Recent Videos
Rewatch Recent Videos
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brew Talks Virtual
Brew Talks Virtual
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.