Goose & the Monkey Selects Ohanafy as Their Brewery Management Software to Drive Efficiency and Growth

LEXINGTON, N.C.— Goose & the Monkey has a unique craft brewery and craft-dining experience, and after three years in business, it was time to find a new software partner to help them grow, leading to the selection of Ohanafy as their brewery management software.

Ashlee Moore, Co-Owner of Goose & the Monkey, wanted a user-friendly software solution to help track and manage costs to make better business decisions and organization for herself and her team. Ohanafy delivered on this, providing Goose & the Monkey with the tools to manage operations while delivering a seamless customer experience.

“The decision to go with Ohanafy was very simple. After we saw the software, we knew we wanted to switch because it was user-friendly. What stands out the most about Ohanafy is that we are both small companies on the verge of being big companies.” said Moore.

Leveraging Ohanafy has allowed Ashlee and her team to track inventory, decrease costs, and have an understanding of demand to drive revenue. The Goose & the Monkey team spend less time navigating the software and more time finding ways that drive business efficiency. They now have software that gives their business the best chance for long-term success.

Ian Padrick, CEO of Ohanafy, spoke of his immense pride in the brewery’s accomplishments and emphasized the privilege of being a partner in their customers’ journeys. He highlighted the exceptional value and impact of Ohanafy’s products and services in driving business success and achieving shared goals. Padrick emphasized that Ohanafy is dedicated to forming strong partnerships with its customers and supporting them throughout their journey to achieve their business objectives.

Goose & the Monkey found Ohanafy an excellent choice for streamlining operations, improving business insights, and reducing the time and effort required to manage the business.

Ohanafy is transforming the craft beverage industry.

