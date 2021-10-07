Global Hop Marketer BarthHaas Constitutes First Board of Directors

BarthHaas has appointed Prof. Dr. Mirja Steinkamp and Dr. Philipp Ramin as external members of its newly established board of directors. By creating this board, which will commence its activities in the fourth quarter of 2021, the global hops marketer is further preparing the ground for generational change. The board of directors comprises Mirja Steinkamp and Philipp Ramin along with the partners Stephan Barth and Alexander Barth. “We are delighted and proud to have two established experts in their fields such as Prof. Dr. Mirja Steinkamp and Dr. Philipp Ramin on board with us. As a financial expert, Dr. Steinkamp will contribute comprehensive experience in operational company management and as a member of the board of directors in capital-market-oriented and family-run companies,” emphasizes Regine Barth, managing partner of the BarthHaas Group. “In Dr. Ramin, the board of directors gains an entrepreneur who has made a name for himself predominantly through his work in digital competence development.”

Prof. Dr. Mirja Steinkamp has been professor of auditing and corporate accounting at Nordakademie – Hochschule der Wirtschaft (University of Applied Sciences) since April 2017 and works as a self-employed auditor and tax advisor. She previously worked for 13 years as an authorized signatory and manager for the Hamburg-based, global coffee trading company

Neumann Kaffee Gruppe. Since May 2017 and December 2018 respectively, Dr. Steinkamp has also acted as a member of the board of directors at the listed company Basler AG (high-tech industrial cameras) and Alper & Schetter AG (consulting services for IT-based systems for company management).

As a member of the board of directors, Dr. Philipp Ramin will predominantly provide new impetus in digital competence development, data analytics, artificial intelligence, platform economy and digital business models. “He will make a significant contribution toward getting BarthHaas fit for the future,” announces Regine Barth. Dr. Ramin is the founder and CEO of the international training, consultancy and research company Innovation Center for Industry 4.0. Since 2014 he has also been Vice Managing Director of Münchner Kreis e.V., an organization that acts as an independent, interdisciplinary and international platform for key players from business, academia and companies seeking to meet the political and social challenges of digital transformation.

As BarthHaas previously announced, Stephan Barth (60) stepped down from operational responsibilities effective July 31, 2021, in order to play a strategic role as a member of the board of directors. He had been a managing partner of the family company since 1992 and led it together with his brother Alexander Barth and his cousin Regine Barth. After he left his management role, Regine Barth assumed the management of the company alone. BarthHaas GmbH & Co. KG is currently looking for a replacement for Stephan Barth, so that the tried-and tested tandem leadership approach can be maintained. Alexander Barth continues to head BarthHaas’ sister company, John I. Haas.

