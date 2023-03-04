Garden District Taproom: West Palm Beach’s First Self-Pour Experience Opens This Month

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida – Garden District Taproom, West Palm Beach’s first self-pour taproom, is set to open its doors in the downtown Quadrille Garden District this month. The new self-serve beverage concept will offer a unique and immersive tasting experience that features a 25-tap draft system powered by iPourIt self-pour technology.

The self-pour model offers a revolutionary way to enjoy a wide range of beverages by the ounce, without the need to wait for service from a bartender. With the simple tap of a wristband, guests can pour their own drinks and enjoy a personalized experience that puts them in control. Interactive touch screens located above each tap make it easy to explore the beverage selection, displaying artwork, tasting notes, and details like beverage style and ABV for each option.

Co-owners and husband and wife team Rosie and Josh Hanson have always wanted to try a new venture and open a fun and unique bar concept. After experiencing iPourIt technology at a few other locations around the state, they saw an opportunity to be the first to bring self-pour to the booming downtown West Palm Beach area.

“We love the self-pour model because it offers the freedom to get hands-on and choose what you want to pour and exactly how much or how little. It’s so exciting to share that experience with our community and provide a fun, interactive way for everyone to discover craft beer, even if they don’t consider themselves a fan,” said Rosie. “As first-time operators, we felt that the iPourIt provided exceptional guidance and support and the aesthetic and interface stood out over other solutions.”

Garden District’s tap list will be craft beer heavy, highlighting options from local producers and smaller breweries. Seltzer, cider, and wine will also be available on tap, plus a selection of cans and bottles.

The garden-like interior is hip and vibrant with a fun, laid-back atmosphere that encourages guests to relax and socialize. A spacious dog-friendly patio offers additional seating in a comfortable, private space shaded by lush palm trees.

In addition to beverages, a selection of light snacks will be served. Guests are encouraged to bring food from neighboring restaurants and the owners plan to partner with local vendors to host pop-up food tents in the future.

The Garden District Taproom is located right across from the Brightline station at 410 Evernia St. #119, West Palm Beach, FL 33401.

About Garden District Taproom

Garden District is West Palm Beach’s first self-pour taproom. With a regularly rotating selection of the finest craft beer, cider, seltzer, and wine, across 25 self-serve taps, we offer customers the freedom to explore and pour on their own terms. The tropical interior and lush outdoor beer garden provide the perfect downtown atmosphere for enjoying a drink with friends. From craft beer enthusiasts to those just looking for a good time, everyone is invited to pour, sip, and repeat at Garden District.

About iPourIt, Inc.

iPourIt, Inc. is North America’s leading provider of self-serve draft beverage technology with more than 8,800 taps installed, 320 million ounces poured, and 300 locations in operation. Our automated tap wall technology is designed for trailblazers looking to drive growth, outsmart the competition, and deliver a service experience that’s great—without the wait. iPourIt self-pour tap wall systems help simplify staffing needs, increase beverage sales, control costs, and enhance customer experience using sophisticated technology, detailed analytics, and industry-best support. In every aspect of our business, we tap into tech to help your profits flow.

For More Information:

https://ipouritinc.com/garden-district-taproom-west-palm-beachs-first-self-pour-experience-opens-this-month/