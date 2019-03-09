Gambrinus Malting Receives ISO Certification

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

ARMSTRONG, British Columbia — Gambrinus Malting Corporation has received an ISO 22000:2005 Certification in recognition of the organization’s food safety management system. The ISO Certification, issued by the United Registrar of Systems, is an international mark of quality, safety and efficiency in a food safety management system.

“This certification represents lots of hard work paying off,” said Ken Smith, director of operations for the British Columbian maltster. “We at Gambrinus are excited to continue toimprove our ability to meet the requirements of artisanal brewers and distillers in Canada and the US.”

Gambrinus Malting has been rooted in the Okanagan Valley of British Columbia, Canada since 1992. The original equipment for the malthouses came from Germany and was assembled onsite in Armstrong, British Columbia. Since then the production capacity has increased, but they continue to malt in small batches to meet the requirements of artisanal brewers in the US and Canada, as well as throughout the world.

With leadership and investment from its parent company Rahr Corporation, Gambrinus leverages over 170 years of malting experience to help commit to continuous improvement,and to delivering the highest quality products and service.

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Brew Talks CBC 2019
Brew Talks CBC 2019

Denver, CO ● April 9, 2019

Register Now
Brew Talks SAVOR 2019
Brew Talks SAVOR 2019

Washington, DC ● May 17, 2019

Register Now
Cannabis Forum Summer 2019
Cannabis Forum Summer 2019

New York, NY ● June 14, 2019

Register Now
Brew Talks GABF 2019
Brew Talks GABF 2019

Denver, CO ● October 4, 2019

Register Now
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.