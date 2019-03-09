Gambrinus Malting Receives ISO Certification

ARMSTRONG, British Columbia — Gambrinus Malting Corporation has received an ISO 22000:2005 Certification in recognition of the organization’s food safety management system. The ISO Certification, issued by the United Registrar of Systems, is an international mark of quality, safety and efficiency in a food safety management system.

“This certification represents lots of hard work paying off,” said Ken Smith, director of operations for the British Columbian maltster. “We at Gambrinus are excited to continue toimprove our ability to meet the requirements of artisanal brewers and distillers in Canada and the US.”

Gambrinus Malting has been rooted in the Okanagan Valley of British Columbia, Canada since 1992. The original equipment for the malthouses came from Germany and was assembled onsite in Armstrong, British Columbia. Since then the production capacity has increased, but they continue to malt in small batches to meet the requirements of artisanal brewers in the US and Canada, as well as throughout the world.

With leadership and investment from its parent company Rahr Corporation, Gambrinus leverages over 170 years of malting experience to help commit to continuous improvement,and to delivering the highest quality products and service.