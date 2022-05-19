From Keg to Tap, 33% Beer Waste Down To 1% For Local Bar

Sturgis, SD – Last Fall Oasis Bar in Sturgis, SD reached out to Rasmussen Mechanical Services with a problem. For every 18oz of beer that came out of the tap they would have to let 6oz (or 1/3 of their product) go down the drain.

The beer that sat in the lines between the cold keg and the tap was coming out warm and foamy and was eventually dumped down the drain until the cold beer was reached. Jason Carlson of Rasmussen Mechanical Services designed a solution that was able to reduce this waste by 32%!

“We started by running pex piping next to the beer lines. A small chiller, pump and thermostat were installed to pump chilled glycol and water through the pex lines which was set to 33 degrees. We then added insulation around both lines. We were able to run these lines all the way up to the back end of the tap so the entire beer line stayed chilled.” – Said Jason Carlson

The entire system, with the chiller, pump and thermostat will have a payback period of less than 1 year for the bar. The owner of Oasis Bar said,

“The system works flawlessly. Waste is down to less than .25oz out of every 18oz poured from the tap. We went from 33% waste to about 1% waste.”

For additional information regarding the move please contact Rasmussen Mechanical Services at 1-800-237-3141 or email sales@rasmech.com.

About Rasmussen Mechanical

Rasmussen Mechanical Services is a family-owned and operated mechanical service company. With 10 departments and wide-ranging expertise in commercial, industrial, and institutional mechanical equipment, Rasmussen is an industry leader and one of the only contractors who can serve as a single source provider for all its client’s mechanical needs.

For More Information:

https://www.rasmech.com/