Forensic IT Announces DataSnare Data Collection Device for Craft Brewers

ST. LOUIS and DENVER—Forensic IT has announced the launch of DataSnare, a breakthrough embedded data collection device and cloud-based data reporter designed specifically for the needs of craft brewers.

Better data means better beer and DataSnare provides access to key data indicators for brewers without the hassles of sorting through thousands of pages of unnecessary information. Brewers can monitor their process from grains through packaging. 2019-cbc-brewbound

The DataSnare technology is stored in the cloud and owned and maintained by Forensic IT. It is offered on a subscription basis. Craft brewers can enjoy the benefits of operational data to improve their efficiencies and reduce waste, similar to large international breweries, without the high cost of an enterprise system.

“Better data means better beer, better plant efficiencies, less waste and better profits. That’s why we created a device that specifically focuses on the key data needs of brewers to maintain peak business operations,” said David Moye, principal. “Unlike other traditional data collection systems, DataSnare does not continuously poll and store data; rather, it allows you to specifically program triggers and collect specific data at specific points in time at specific process conditions. The data can be customized for each individual brewer. It is stored in the cloud for easy access on a smartphone, laptop or desktop device.”

DataSnare keeps a network free of unnecessary process data and allows a database and long term archives to remain manageable. It works with all servers and workstations.

DataSnare is compatible with any OPC-UA provider. If you do not have OPC-UA available, we can embed custom PLC blocks that can trigger and report data.

DataSnare generates reports and dashboards to your email. It can snare data from multiple process areas. Data is logged locally using store and forward technology so there is no data loss due to network outages.

DataSnare is a product suite that includes DataSnare, MicroSnare and VirtualSnare.

Brewers can see a live demonstration of the DataSnare and MicroSnare devices April 9-11, 2019, at Booth #23078 at the 2019 Craft Brewers Conference at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver.

About Forensic IT and DataSnare

Data is in our DNA at Forensic IT. We began in 2003 with one customer, one employee, and one service. Since then our firm has continued to grow in customers, employees, and services. Forensic IT provides support services (troubleshooting and system administration), engineering (process controls and automation), software development, and training to companies across the United States. Its new data appliance, DataSnare, is the outgrowth of the firm’s data driven approach to customer solutions. Forensic IT and DataSnare help companies facilitate growth with better decision making. For more information visit datasnare.com.