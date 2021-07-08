Fintech Acquires Cloud-Based Business Intelligence Provider STX Business Solutions

TAMPA, FL – Financial Information Technologies, LLC (“Fintech”), the leading business solutions provider for the beverage alcohol industry, announced its acquisition of STX Business Solutions, a powerful web-based data management platform for the CPG and retail industry built on Microsoft Power BI. Through this addition, Fintech continues to fuel the growth of its data capabilities and further strengthens its commitment to the beverage alcohol industry.

“We’re pleased to join the Fintech team; their success and leadership in the industry will provide exceptional support as we continue to grow our products and services,” said Jon Thompson, Co-Founder of STX Business Solutions. “STX was built from a desire to provide support and insight to businesses within the complex alcohol industry, and partnering with Fintech allows us to expand our reach.”

Founded in 2017, STX’s intuitive technology consolidates data points from several sources, creating credible and actionable data reports that expedite business performance. Through this scalable platform, STX users access up-to-date trend analysis, allowing alcohol suppliers, distributors, and retailers to track product success and performance. The addition of STX Business Solutions adds to the integrity supporting Fintech’s vast data offerings for hundreds of thousands of businesses nationwide.

“By blending STX’s powerful BI tools with Fintech’s industry-leading data platform, we will have the ability to seamlessly expand our offerings across the three-tier system, making operating within the alcohol industry easier while driving higher returns for our clients,” said Amber Muehlbach, Co-Founder of STX.

“We are excited to add the STX team and their years of retail and data experience to continue to grow Fintech’s position as the preeminent supplier of data and technology to the alcohol industry,” said Tad Phelps, Chief Executive Officer for Fintech. “The STX product suite will strengthen our industry-leading offerings in the beverage alcohol marketplace.”

The STX acquisition closed on June 30, 2021 and marks the fourth purchase since Fintech was acquired by TA Associates in August 2018. The STX Business Solutions team will integrate with Fintech, and all employees will continue day-to-day operations as the partnership develops further.

About STX

Trusted by many of the largest alcohol suppliers, distributors and retailers in the nation, STX offers a simple, user-friendly Microsoft BI analytics platform that enables clients to analyze clean, same-day performance and pricing information across all products within a portfolio. Users are able to view top-line results down to store level item details across all product distribution channels without any manual effort.

About Fintech

Fintech is the leading business provider of affordable technology built to simplify beverage alcohol management for any business, of any size, that sells alcohol. We empower retailers, distributors, and suppliers by automating essential manual processes and data insights. With over 30 years of industry experience and unwavering dependability, Fintech delivers an immediate ROI to 700,000 business relationships nationwide by simplifying the day-to-day functions necessary to protect and grow alcohol margins.

For More Information:

https://fintech.com