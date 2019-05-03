Fermented Labs Adds New Brewery Production Functionality to BREWD

DES MOINES, Iowa and SAN FRANCISCO – Fermented Labs, creator of BREWD, the fastest growing provider of software to the craft beer industry, released new software to help craft breweries handle the production aspects of running a brewery.

BREWD Production features the following: raw material management, recipe and brew process management, complete batch management, historical views of everything brewed and availability in 14 languages.

Early access of BREWD Production is available to any brewery and is free for the first 30 days. After that, the cost will only be $29/month as more features are offered. Participants in early access will have the unique opportunity to directly influence the roadmap by sharing their feedback about existing and future functionality.

“This represents a significant milestone for us,” stated John Jackovin, CEO of Fermented Labs. “We have been working towards this point for a couple years now and it feels great to be here.”

“$29/month is considerably less than any other system out there,” commented Dave Jensen, CTO of Fermented Labs. “We want to build BREWD with our customers. We hope that our introductory offering for Production encourages participation and feedback.”

The new BREWD Production functionality enhances the existing Brewd Sales platform, which includes inventory management, sales, ordering, deliveries and Kkg tracking allowing craft breweries to have one platform to take their beer from grain to glass.

Breweries can sign up with a 30 day free trial at getbrewd.com/subscribe.

About Fermented Labs

BREWD, by Fermented Labs, is a software application that enables craft breweries to manage their business better. BREWD focuses on the production, inventory, sales and distribution aspects of the craft brewing business.b. Fermented Labs is based in San Francisco and Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, visit getbrewd.com.