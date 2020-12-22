Ekos Names Erik Huddleston to Board of Directors

CHARLOTTE – Ekos has appointed Erik Huddleston to its board of directors. Erik, a seasoned B2B SaaS veteran, has helped numerous technology startups scale and will help Ekos through its next season of growth. Ekos, a business management software for craft producers of beer, wine, and cider, works with more than 1,500 customers worldwide to optimize inventory management, plan production, increase sales, and streamline accounting functions.

“Erik brings the experience of a ‘been there, done that’ CEO to our board,” said Josh McKinney, CEO of Ekos. “He has founded, scaled, and mentored multiple growth-stage companies that have already been through the next stages of growth we’re about to experience, and his expertise will be vital as we continue to grow in 2021 and beyond.”

Erik’s key focus will be helping the Ekos team refine its product offering for existing and future markets, plan for and overcome potential challenges associated with future growth, and harness the power of big data to enable customers. His passion and experience with supply chain management and analytics will be valuable as Ekos helps craft producers digitally connect their systems and processes from raw ingredients through finished products.

“The explosion of craft breweries, cideries, distilleries, and wineries over the last decade has transformed the alcoholic beverage industry while also creating jobs and fueling the SMB ecosystem,” said Erik. “I’m excited to join Ekos on their mission to help these craft businesses to scale and share their creations with the world.”

With this appointment, the Ekos Board of Directors now has five members. Erik joins Josh McKinney, Ekos CEO, Greg Forehand, Ekos CTO, along with Alan Taetle and John Ale from Noro-Moseley Partners, who led Ekos’s Series A funding round in 2019.

About Erik Huddleston

Erik Huddleston is a 20-year technology veteran with deep expertise in go to market and product. He has been a Board Member, Founder, CEO or senior executive in many various B2B SaaS sectors including eCommerce, MarTech, Supply Chain, and Payments. Erik is currently CEO of Aprimo, the MarTech platform that powers the content lifecycle for the world’s largest companies. In his previous role as President at Cision (NYSE:CISN), Erik oversaw North American sales, global marketing, product, and development through a $2.7B acquisition. As CEO of TrendKite, Erik led the business to triple-digit growth rates for four years, culminating in a $225M acquisition. Erik studied at the University of Texas at Austin in the Plan II Honors Program.

About Ekos

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Ekos is the leading business management software for craft producers. With more than 15,000 users in 40 countries, Ekos helps makers manage their day-to-day operations in inventory, production, sales, and accounting. As a central digital hub for your business, Ekos delivers valuable insights, drives efficiencies and profitability, and eliminates the need for spreadsheets and manual record-keeping. Ekos is backed by Noro-Moseley Partners. To learn more, visit goekos.com.

For More Information:

https://www.goekos.com/blog/ekos-adds-experienced-b2b-saas-veteran-to-board-of-directors/