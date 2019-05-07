Ekos Announces Direct Integration with Accounting Software Xero

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In 2014 when Ekos started to integrate with QuickBooks, it was a big deal for the craft community. As a small tech startup bringing “big tech” functionality to craft brewers, this integration added a level of functionality that was unparalleled at the time for the price.

Now, in 2019 Ekos is doing it again, this time with Xero. This seamless direct integration comes at no additional cost and will reduce the amount of time users have to spend on accounting work. Added benefits of the integration includes: reduction of double-entry accounting, streamlined communication, a simplified way to view and report financial data, and a more straightforward way to collect tax information.

The largest area users, such as bookkeepers and controllers, will see a benefit with the reduction in need for double-entry in both Ekos and Xero. While they are working in Ekos, creating invoices and ordering ingredients all the numbers will sync to their Xero account, creating a seamless user experience.

This direct integration will now also help streamline communication with accountants. Rather than having to email files back and forth, if the user’s Bookkeeper has access to their Xero account, they can see all the data that syncs over from Ekos. This helps reduce time and extra communication, while keeping everyone on the same page. It also bolsters financial checks and balances.

Another added benefit is helping make sure users know the true cost of the products that are going out of the door. With Ekos directly syncing to Xero users get real-time inventory cost accounting, helping them know the true price of making products. While spreadsheets and creating multiple entries for keeping track of data might have worked in the past, syncing Xero and Ekos makes growing and scaling easier. Having this data easily accessible can be a huge help when it’s time to make important business decisions.

Last, users who sync with Xero will have an easier time when tax season rolls around. Ekos’ reporting functionality for tax documents such as the Brewers Report of Operations and the Report of Wine Premises Operations will also prove helpful when reporting to other tax entities. With all the user’s numbers syncing between the two systems, Ekos users won’t have to hunt for where information on things like inventory or batches are stored. For those with strict compliance guidelines, this also adds a layer of protection and clarity to their numbers.

Ekos direct integration with Xero continues their goal of empowering the craft producer to make more by streamlining their processes. With Xero being the choice of accounting platform for a large amount of their international clients this release brings a level of functionality for a cost that makes it within reach of any business. Through reducing the need for double-entry, streamlining communication, making data easily accessible, and creating a simplified way to collect tax information this integration will be very beneficial for Xero users who are also using Ekos.

About Ekos

Ekos is the industry leader in providing management software to independent craft manufacturing businesses – currently focusing on craft beverages! Continually growing, Ekos partners with over 1,500 craft beverage producers to manage their day to day operations in inventory, production, sales and accounting. With just a few clicks of a mouse or swipes of a mobile device, they have made it easy for customers to organize, manage and integrate information from every area of their operation into one easily accessible location.