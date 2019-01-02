Edge Beverage Consulting Adds James Williams as Managing Partner

PHOENIX– Edge Beverage Consulting is announcing that James Williams has joined the team to serve as Managing Partner. James brings over 15 years experience to the company, including SVP of Sales of Sonoma Cider and Manneken Brussel Imports.

In James’s new role at Edge Beverage, he will be a full Managing Partner with the responsibility to manage Edge Beverage’s growing client base with their retail growth and work on developing Edge’s portfolio of Services.

“I am elated to have James on board. He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge when it comes to National Accounts and sales to the team and will be critical in the company’s continued growth phase,” said Founder Phil Guana. The two have been longtime colleagues and friends and it only seemed natural for the two to join forces.

“I am very excited about joining the Edge Beverage Consulting team. I’ve always loved working in the beverage industry and I’ve strived to do my best. I’m looking forward to doing great work for all of our clients and there brands,” said James Williams.

James Williams is considered one of the top National Accounts and Sales executives in the industry. He has managed sales teams nationally and worked with Retail Buyers from coast to coast.

James is a distinguished 15-year veteran of U.S. Army Reserves and served proudly in operation Enduring Freedom and combat operations during Operation Iraqi Freedom. More information about James is available at the About page on the website.

About Edge Beverage Consulting

Since 2016 Edge Beverage (edgebeverageconsulting.com) has been an industry changing team of Retail Placement professionals, whose sole focus is helping brands gain retail presence through their network of chain buyers across the county, allowing brands to have access to retailers at a fraction of the cost of hiring a National Accounts Executive.