Douglas Machine Launches Can & Bottle 3-Pack Offering Using Flexible Contour M-60

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — Douglas partnered with a valued customer to roll out a 3-pack offering for aerosol cans and short HDPE bottles using the Contour M-60. The mass-flow infeed system directs products into appropriate lanes where the product then flows to the dual path servo metering bar. This bar requires little maintenance and the changeover is recipe-driven.

Standard pin or block metering systems are not conducive to running two types of primary product and they can be difficult to maintain and changeover. The M-60 has an ergonomic side film stand with splice bar, is able to run registered and clear film, and has simple, reliable, and flexible operator controls that allow it to run everything from 2-packs to 12-packs.

About Douglas Machine Inc.

Founded in 1964, Douglas Machine Inc. (Douglas) is a global leader in automated secondary packaging solutions for paperboard, corrugated and shrink film. The company specializes in the design and manufacture of case & tray packers, shrink wrap systems, cartoners, sleevers, multipackers and palletizers. Based in Alexandria, Minnesota, Douglas is an employee-owned company that has installed more than 11,000 machines in 30 countries.