Diversey Launches Cloud-Based Hygiene Academy Training Platform

FORT MILL, S.C.– Diversey, the leading global hygiene and cleaning company, has launched its cloud-based Hygiene Academy training platform for food and beverage professionals. It enables managers to supervise and develop their own tailored training programs to improve the knowledge and skillsets of their manufacturing and processing staff.

“The skills gap is one of the main challenges the global food and beverage industries are facing today,” said Fabrizio Tardioli, global food safety solutions director, Diversey. “The industry also experiences frequent staff turnover, meaning face-to-face training can be expensive and difficult to manage. The Hygiene Academy’s e-learning program can help solve these important problems.”

Diversey Hygiene Academy offers flexible, cost-effective and convenient training in key aspects of hygiene while driving a culture of quality and consistency. The online, bite-size training modules provide maximum convenience across all devices. Learners can be assigned to specific courses or course bundles, including “Essential,” “Application,” “Process” and “Specific.”

With no requirement to invest in expensive hardware or software, training can be easily and consistently delivered across the workforce. Managers can also ensure accountability by tracking employee participation through the user dashboard. Courses are available in nine languages: English, German, French, Italian, Dutch, Polish, Greek, Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese, which, in addition to increasing the Hygiene Academy’s global reach, supports customers employing an international workforce.

“Diversey Hygiene Academy is a complete learning solution for companies of all sizes,” said Tardioli. “It offers everything from continuous learning to a commitment to career development, while actively incorporating relevant new developments in the F&B sector into the training materials. No other company has such an extensive catalogue of hygiene and food safety courses or the assured quality that our global experience and reputation undoubtedly deliver to the market.”

For more information about Diversey’s Hygiene Academy, visit hygieneacademy.diversey.com/lms/.

About Diversey

Diversey has been, and always will be, a pioneer and facilitator for life. Diversey constantly delivers revolutionary hygiene technologies and services that provide total confidence to customers across all of its global sectors. Headquartered in Fort Mill, South Carolina, Diversey employs approximately 8,700 people globally, generating annual net sales of approximately $2.7 billion. For more information, visit www.diversey.com or follow on social media.