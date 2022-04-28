Crosby Hops and Hop Revolution Form Partnership

WOODBURN, Oregon – Crosby Hops, an integrated hop processor, merchant and Certified B Corporation® has partnered with Hop Revolution, which grows and delivers premium New Zealand hops straight to the hands of the world’s inspired craft brewers. The agreement includes exclusive U.S. hop processing, cold storage, and order fulfillment in the markets.

As part of the distribution agreement effective crop year 2022, brewers in North America will have access to exclusive Hop Revolution varieties like Pacific Sunrise™and other New Zealand grown proprietary blends. High quality Nelson Sauvin™- including in T-90 and the new lupulin-packed Crosby CGX™ concentrated pellet formats, plus Motueka™ and Riwaka™will now be widely available through Crosby Hops. Perfect for hop-forward beer styles, these aroma varietals are renowned for their exotically fruity, savory, and distinctive character.

Crosby Hops will be contributing its T-90 and CGX™advanced hop processing capabilities, best-in-industry customer experience (customer success team, logistics and brewer portal), and highly experienced, consultative sales team.

“We are thrilled that through this new partnership with our friends at Hop Revolution, brewers can now easily access New Zealand-grown hops from one of the most sophisticated hop farming enterprises in New Zealand. We spent a lot of time touring different operations in New Zealand over the years and Hop Revolution clearly stands out in terms of the quality of their facilities, hops, and most importantly, people,” said Blake Crosby, CEO, Crosby Hops. “Sourcing from like-minded independent growers and partners with shared values is how we are able to consistently deliver quality hops and outstanding customer experiences.”

“Our motto is, ‘We’re really only here for your beer,’ and our relationship with Crosby is all about delivering the best quality hops, service and farm connection for our brewers’ benefits,” said Jason Judkins, CEO, Hop Revolution. “This new relationship will allow brewers of all sizes in the USA and Canada to source New Zealand varietals consistently and have the benefits of a direct farm connection, combined with world class pelletisation, cold storage and delivery.”

About Crosby Hops

As a Certified B Corporation®, Crosby Hops balances profit with purpose, rooted in our core values of quality, innovation, sustainability, and community. Through generations of hop industry experience and our robust merchant-processor platform, we’ve cultivated longstanding relationships with like-minded independent growers and hop breeders across the globe. This unique model complements our estate grown hop portfolio to provide discerning brewers access to a diverse selection of the finest hops on Earth. The Crosby brand family includes Crosby Hops, Crosby Hop Farm and TopWire Hop Project.

About Hop Revolution

Hop Revolution’s model is built on direct relationships with breweries. With 600 acres of hops across two farms in Nelson, New Zealand and new processing facilities, Hop Revolution grows and processes a wide range of varieties. It provides direct to farm traceability, on-farm brewer harvest experiences, exclusive lot selections and blends. Facilitated brewer collaborations across the globe, beer development programme and hop sensory education further enhance the company’s ability to produce quality hops with flavors and aromas not replicated in any other part of the world.

For More Information:

https://www.crosbyhops.com/news-blog/blog/hop-revolution-the-next-chapter-in-new-zealand-hops