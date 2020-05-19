Crescent Crown Distributing Supports Reopening Arizona with Discounts, Complimentary Signage and No Minimums Deliveries of Any Products

PHOENIX – Crescent Crown Distributing (CCD), one of the largest beverage distributors in the United States, owned by the Moffett and Goldring families, is going above and beyond to support the reopening of Arizona bars and restaurants. Offering the most extreme discounts on keg beer and packaged products with no minimum quantity purchasing and mix and match cases on liquor. Additionally, CCD is providing its accounts with complimentary welcome back signage and posters. As always, CCD will visit each bar and restaurant to clean the keg lines to ensure beer freshness.

“The loss of income for bars and restaurants during the shutdown has been enormous. We’re doing everything we can to support our accounts as they begin to reopen including being flexible on quantities and accommodating mix and match orders on bottled products,” said Joe Cotroneo, EVP General Manager, Crescent Crown Distributing, Arizona.

CCD is one of the largest distributors of beer in Arizona with many local craft beer brand favorites in its portfolio including SanTan Brewing Company, Huss Brewing, Grand Canyon Brewing Company, State 48, Phoenix Beer Company and many more. Domestic and import brands under the CCD umbrella include Coors, Miller, Do Equis, Corona, Modelo Guinness and more.

For more information on what brands CCD offers, visit online at www.crescentcrown.com.

About Crescent Crown Distributing

Crescent Crown Distributing is a nationally recognized wholesale distributor of malt beverages, spirits and non-alcoholic beverages with distribution territories in Arizona and Louisiana. The company has 1,400 valued employees serving over 14,000 customers through distribution centers located in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, and Thibodaux, Louisiana, as well as Mesa and Surprise, Arizona. Additional information regarding the company and brands can be found at www.crescentcrown.com.