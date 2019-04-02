Crawford Brewing Equipment Releases Otto Automated Keg Washer

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Crawford Brewing Equipment has announced its latest innovation, Otto the Automated Keg Washer. Otto provides micro-breweries with premier keg washing capabilities that are made in the USA. Crawford’s Automated Keg Washer showcases our company’s hallmarks: quality, service and innovation.

The Otto system is user-friendly, saves time and ensures thorough keg cleaning. The Otto allows brewers to multi-task and become more efficient in daily operations.

A full featured and fast way to wash kegs. Otto is a brewer’s best friend!

The Crawford Automated Keg Washer comes equipped with:

Touch screen interface with fully adjustable cycle timing settings, optional manual cycle through settings and caustic temperature display

Built in Temperature Probe

Sanitary stainless-steel components, process piping, with an insulated barrier between solution tanks

Quiet pumps, yet powerful

Pressure regulators for incoming compressed air and CO2

Dual heads and Locators to wash two kegs at once

Easy caustic and sanitizer drain ports

Casters for mobility

Caustic Tank: 22.0 Gallons

Sanitizer Tank: 31.0 Gallons

Voltage: 120v

Amperage: Max-15

Recommended Dedicated Circuit

Specifications:

Caustic Tank: 22.0 Gallons

Sanitizer Tank: 31.0 Gallons

Power Requirements:

Voltage: 120v

Amperage: Max-15

Recommended Dedicated Circuit

About Crawford Brewing Equipment

Crawford Brewing Equipment’s product offerings include: Stainless Steel Steam Fired Brewhouse, Steam Heated Mash Tun, Brew Kettles, Hot Liquor Tank, Brewing Platform, Keg Washer, Pumps, Valves, Heat Exchanger, Controls, Fermenters and more. Crawford offers standard and customized systems made to order, including installation and technical support. Crawford’s team also provides start-up assistance, if needed, for the initial brew batches. From design to completion, you can count on your partner Crawford Brewing Equipment.