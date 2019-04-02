Crawford Brewing Equipment Releases Otto Automated Keg Washer

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Crawford Brewing Equipment has announced its latest innovation, Otto the Automated Keg Washer. Otto provides micro-breweries with premier keg washing capabilities that are made in the USA. Crawford’s Automated Keg Washer showcases our company’s hallmarks: quality, service and innovation.

The Otto system is user-friendly, saves time and ensures thorough keg cleaning. The Otto allows brewers to multi-task and become more efficient in daily operations.

A full featured and fast way to wash kegs. Otto is a brewer’s best friend!

The Crawford Automated Keg Washer comes equipped with:

  • Touch screen interface with fully adjustable cycle timing settings, optional manual cycle through settings and caustic temperature display
  • Built in Temperature Probe
  • Sanitary stainless-steel components, process piping, with an insulated barrier between solution tanks
  • Quiet pumps, yet powerful
  • Pressure regulators for incoming compressed air and CO2
  • Dual heads and Locators to wash two kegs at once
  • Easy caustic and sanitizer drain ports
  • Casters for mobility
  • Caustic Tank: 22.0 Gallons
  • Sanitizer Tank: 31.0 Gallons
  • Voltage: 120v
  • Amperage: Max-15
  • Recommended Dedicated Circuit

Specifications:

  • Caustic Tank: 22.0 Gallons
  • Sanitizer Tank: 31.0 Gallons

Power Requirements:

  • Voltage: 120v
  • Amperage: Max-15
  • Recommended Dedicated Circuit

About Crawford Brewing Equipment

Crawford Brewing Equipment’s product offerings include: Stainless Steel Steam Fired Brewhouse, Steam Heated Mash Tun, Brew Kettles, Hot Liquor Tank, Brewing Platform, Keg Washer, Pumps, Valves, Heat Exchanger, Controls, Fermenters and more. Crawford offers standard and customized systems made to order, including installation and technical support. Crawford’s team also provides start-up assistance, if needed, for the initial brew batches. From design to completion, you can count on your partner Crawford Brewing Equipment.

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Brew Talks CBC 2019
Brew Talks CBC 2019

Denver, CO ● April 9, 2019

Register Now
Brew Talks SAVOR 2019
Brew Talks SAVOR 2019

Washington, DC ● May 17, 2019

Register Now
Cannabis Forum Summer 2019
Cannabis Forum Summer 2019

New York, NY ● June 14, 2019

Register Now
Brew Talks GABF 2019
Brew Talks GABF 2019

Denver, CO ● October 4, 2019

Register Now
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.