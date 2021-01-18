Craft Maltsters Guild Goes Virtual With 2021 Craft Malt Conference, February 10-12

The Craft Maltsters Guild proudly presents the fourth annual Craft Malt Conference, coming to you in a virtual format from February 10-12. The decision to go virtual in 2021 was made to support safety measures during COVID-19 but with the added perk of increasing accessibility for the greater craft malt community. Come one, come all. This is an easy-to-attend artisan grains and craft beverage conference you won’t want to miss.

#CraftMaltCon2021 is a three-day event, with curated live seminars on the latest research, trends, and best practices relevant to those in the craft malt supply chain. Participants can also participate in digital malthouse tours, peruse a virtual trade show, and attend cyber happy hours each evening. Attendees will also have the chance to talk with sponsors during live Q&A sessions and check out new products via video demos.

“We’re excited about the potential this exciting new format offers,” says Executive Director of the Craft Maltsters Guild Jesse Bussard. “Adapting our conference to a virtual experience makes craft malt education more accessible than ever!”

The 2021 Craft Malt Conference keynote speaker is the esteemed craft beer icon Ken Grossman of Sierra Nevada Brewing Company. Other guest speakers include Richard Simpson of Simpsons Malt, Bart Watson of the Brewers Association, Becky Harris of Catoctin Creek Distillery, and Dr. Charlie Bamforth of UC Davis, from the University of Nottingham and Sierra Nevada, among many other leading craft malt, beer and spirits industry experts.

The conference finale is the Malt Cup Awards Ceremony on Friday, February 12th. 2021 marks the third year of this one-of-a-kind malt competition, which was remotely judged by a nationwide team of 74 maltsters, brewers, distillers, researchers and Cicerones. Entry analysis and judging was organized by the Montana State University – Barley, Malt and Brewing Quality Lab. Medals will be awarded for the top three winners in both 2021 categories, Pale Malt and Pilsner Malt.

Registration for the 2021 Craft Malt Conference includes access to the full conference schedule, and is available both to CMG membership and non-members..

Formed in 2013 by eight craft malthouses, the Craft Maltsters Guild’s mission is to promote and sustain the tradition of craft malting in North America, provide services and resources to the Association’s members, and uphold the highest quality and safety standards for Craft Maltsters. Learn more about the Craft Maltsters Guild at www.craftmalting.com.

