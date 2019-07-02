Craft a Brew Launches Stasis Fermentation Temperature Controller

ORLANDO, Fla. — Craft a Brew, homebrew kit brand and creator of the Catalyst Fermentation System, is sending chills through the homebrewing community with its new fermentation temperature controller, The Stasis, which was funded on Kickstarter in just five hours.

The Stasis scales down the same glycol chilling technology used by professional breweries into a sleek, tabletop unit to help homebrewers perfect the flavor and clarity of their brews with the press of a button. Early supporters of The Stasis Kickstarter campaign can purchase the fully integrated chiller at prices starting at $539 until August 9. The Stasis will retail for $749 beginning Fall 2019.

“Fermentation temperature can make or break a beer,” said Kyle Westfall, Founder and President of Craft a Brew. “A fluctuation of even a few degrees can produce off-flavors that can send a beer down the drain. Glycol chilling is how craft breweries are able to produce consistent results and offer a wide range of beer styles. The Stasis levels the playing field so homebrewers can confidently explore new styles and brew beer that rivals their local brewery.”

Innovative features of The Stasis include:

Universal compatibility with any fermenter, from carboys to conicals

User-friendly digital LED panel that controls two fermenters

Internal pumps, thermostats and chilled glycol reservoir

Capability to chill as low as 36°F and maintain temperature within 0.5°F

Affordable price point – the first all-in-one glycol chiller less than $1300

Compact design

With a touch of the digital control panel, The Stasis chills beer within minutes and precisely maintains the set temperature in two fermenters. Each can be set to a different temperature, allowing homebrewers to ferment an IPA at 68°F and a lager at 40°F side-by-side.

“As a homebrewer, you discover the importance of temperature control pretty quickly. But precise, affordable solutions are difficult to find,” said Westfall. “Until now, the options have been cheap, but complicated DIYs or expensive chillers that are better suited for microbreweries. That’s why we created The Stasis – it’s the affordable, purpose-built chiller we wish had existed when we started brewing.”

For more information, visit CraftaBrew.com/Stasis.

About Craft a Brew

Craft a Brew was founded in a dorm room in 2010 by Kyle Westfall. As a space constrained homebrewer, he set out to create a simple, compact starter kit to help fellow craft beer lovers easily begin brewing. Craft a Brew introduced its first equipment innovation, the award-winning Catalyst Fermentation System, in 2016. The first conical fermenter to feature mason-jar compatibility, The Catalyst is designed to streamline the fermentation process by eliminating tedious transfers. Craft a Brew collaborates with Stone Brewing and Sixpoint Brewery to offer Stone Pale Ale and Resin IIPA kits to fans of the breweries, along with one gallon wine kits, cider kits and kombucha kits on CraftaBrew.com. For more information, visit CraftaBrew.com or follow Craft a Brew on Facebook or Instagram.