Constellation Brands Vice President joins Provi as Head of Strategic Partnerships

CHICAGO — Provi, the fastest-growing B2B ecommerce marketplace for the beverage alcohol industry, announces today the addition of Andrew Levy as Head of Strategic Partnerships to manage overwhelming demand from Suppliers and Distributors on the platform. Levy brings to Provi fifteen years of industry experience with a successful track record of building innovative strategies for suppliers, distributors and their sales reps.

“The digital transformation of the beverage alcohol industry will be a lasting one, and I am excited to join the dynamic team at Provi to help drive this change,” said Levy. “Provi’s marketplace empowers each tier of our industry to be more efficient and effective in building brands and executing against sales and marketing plans, which adds value for each stakeholder.”

Before joining Provi, Levy was VP of Sales Enablement and Distributor Development for Constellation Brands—the third largest brewer in the US. Throughout his career at Constellation Brands, Levy drove strategies to employ technology at the intersection of all three tiers. He brings to Provi his experience developing training programs and digital tools to highlight distribution and in-market execution opportunities for distributors and internal teams, driving year-over-year growth in placements and space-gains. Levy also spearheaded the implementation of data-driven analytics and sales strategies for Constellation Brands’ 500+ distributor network and thousands of sales representatives.

“Andrew’s empathy for suppliers, distributors, and distributor sales reps make him a welcome colleague and an invaluable asset to building an amazing product,” said Ashley Phillips, Provi’s VP of Product. “As we continue to build connections in our marketplace, creative voices from all corners of our industry are essential to our success—and the success of our customers.”

As the Head of Strategic Partnerships at Provi, Levy will lead all supplier and distributor relationships including a rapidly expanding team of specialists dedicated to partnership success. He has an MBA from Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University as well as a law degree from Cornell University Law School.

“We are incredibly excited to have Andrew join the team and lead a crucial part of our business,” said Provi CEO Taylor Katzman. “As we continue to scale nationwide in 2021, our commitment to our partners grows exponentially. We are proud to invest in these partnerships to ensure success in online ordering and digital transformation to the benefit of our entire industry.”

