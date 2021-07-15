Cicerone & Aroxa Announce Single-Use Basic Flavor Training Kits

The Cicerone Certification Program and AROXA™ have joined forces with the aim of supporting beer taster training opportunities in the craft beer industry. Over the next three years, the companies plan to support more than 10,000 current and aspiring craft beer professionals in developing their beer tasting skills using professional-grade AROXA beer flavor standards together with expert online training from Cicerone.

The partnership aims to support beer sensory education through a subsidized supply of training materials. Cicerone Certification Program participants will be able to purchase the training kits at a cost of 59 USD, bringing industry-leading sensory training within reach of more beer sales and service professionals. The kits contain flavor standards to make six flavored beer samples—DMS, diacetyl, acetaldehyde, papery, lightstruck, and infection—and will include access to Cicerone’s online flavor training program. These six flavors are those included in the curriculum for the Certified Cicerone® examination.

“Previously, these flavor kits were only available in a group setting, either by attending an in-person training course or buying the larger 6, 12, or 24-person kits,” said Cicerone Certification Program Founder and Director Ray Daniels. “Not only does this partnership create a more affordable and  accessible option, it also opens the door for those interested in training on their own schedule, from the convenience of their own homes.”

In supporting the training of 10,000 individuals through subsidized $59 off-flavor kits, AROXA and Cicerone will finance the initiative through in-kind contributions totaling 1M USD.

ABOUT THE CICERONE CERTIFICATION PROGRAM

Launched in 2008 by brewer, author, and beer educator Ray Daniels, the Cicerone Certification Program seeks to ensure that consumers receive the best quality beer at every service occasion. To facilitate this, those who sell and serve beer are encouraged to acquire knowledge in five areas: 1) Keeping and Serving Beer, 2) Beer Styles, 3) Beer Flavor and Evaluation, 4) Beer Ingredients and Brewing Processes, and 5) Pairing Beer with Food.

The Cicerone Certification Program certifies beer professionals at four levels:

  • Certified Beer Server
  • Certified Cicerone®
  • Advanced Cicerone®
  • Master Cicerone®

To date, more than 100,000 individuals worldwide have been certified through the program. 

ABOUT AROXA 

AROXA™ have been at the heart of the beer taste revolution for a quarter of a century. Built on technology developed by Cara Technology Founder Dr Bill Simpson in the early 1990s, AROXA’s stabilized, food-grade flavour standards are today used to develop professional tasting skills in breweries all over the world. Produced and tested to the most exacting standards in the company’s state of the art production facility in the UK, AROXA flavours have long been staple of aspiring Cicerones, used by both learners and proctors alike. Copyright © 2021 Cicerone Certification Program, All rights reserved.

https://www.cicerone.org/us-en/products/basic-off-flavor-kit-and-tutored-tasting-webinar

