Century Printing & Packaging Releases ‘Story Labels’ for Craft Breweries

GREER, S.C.– Behind every craft beer, there is a great story. Whether it’s the brewery’s roots, origins, family ownership, or the type of beer there is always a story. Century Printing & Packaging in Greer, South Carolina has released the brand new Story-Label to help craft breweries tell their story and unhinge their brand.

The all-new high-performance Story-Label is like the hinge on a door. Consumers can open the industry conforming label and connect to the brewery through their stories. Brewers can double their content space in a proven label that sticks in cold and wet environments. Consumers will love reading your Story-Label while enjoying a great beer. The possibilities are endless for stories to put a face on your brewery and connect with consumers on a more personal level.

Century Printing & Packaging has built a strong reputation for dependable durable and high-performance labels for craft beer, nutraceuticals, and CBD products. The flexographic labels ensure stunning colors and detailed graphics to make your product stands out from the competition. Because the plates are done in-house the turn around time is fast whether you need a few thousand or several hundred thousand labels. The ink usd in the process is a proven water-based product that is environmentally friendly. This is a craft beer label like no other!

For More Information

www.cpandp.com