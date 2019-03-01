BW Integrated Systems Hires Fausto Savazzi as VP

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. — BW Integrated Systems, a Barry-Wehmiller packaging company, has hired one of the packaging industry’s most respected veterans, Fausto Savazzi, as vice president. Savazzi’s focus will be on growing the company’s presence in the wine, spirits and glass industries in select markets around the world. Savazzi will strongly focus on North America, where wine and spirits have experienced significant growth in recent years.

Savazzi started his packaging career in 1980 with industry leader FMC. He served as Global Service Leader there until 1990, at which time he joined the sales team of respected Italian packaging equipment provider Emmeti. There, he quickly demonstrated a strong ability to understand client needs and deliver innovative packaging solutions. He eventually became Vice President of Emmeti, and under his leadership, the company expanded its footprint across the globe. Savazzi developed a number of markets on behalf of Emmeti, including Asia, South America and North America. In recent years, Savazzi has perhaps become best known for his extensive work in the wine, spirits and glass manufacturing segments in North America. Under his leadership, Emmeti became a significant provider of end-of-line and systems solutions for the US wine industry.

BW Integrated Systems is one of North America’s largest and most experienced providers of integrated packaging systems, robotic automation, conveyance, controls, case-packing and palletizing. The hiring of Savazzi will strengthen the company’s position as a trusted provider of end-of-line and packaging systems integration.

“In my career, I have not come across many people who are as trusted by clients as Fausto Savazzi is,” said Pete Carlson, president of BW Integrated Systems. “We have known him as a voracious competitor, as a friend, and now as a teammate and leader within BW Integrated Systems. We could not be more excited for our business and for our clients.”

According to Carlson, the move also signals the company’s plan to focus more heavily on wine and spirits: “The addition of Fausto to our team certainly gives us an even better understanding of markets that have been an important part of our business for years. He brings insight—not only of the broader aspects of these markets—but also of key clients and their needs. His understanding of wine and spirits will certainly help us develop an even broader strategy and ensure that we build a strong structure to support these critical markets.”

Savazzi traces much of his success in the wine market to his love of the industry, as well as the people: “The wine industry is like a family. When I talk to them, I feel more than just a business relationship. I genuinely like the people and enjoy the industry. Any success I have had can be traced to my ability to listen to customer issues and develop innovative, yet practical, solutions.”

BW Integrated Systems is one of five Barry-Wehmiller businesses represented in BW Packaging Systems a $700-plus million business with more than 3,000 team members in nine countries and 37 locations around the world. Through BW Packaging Systems, customers can find more than just a single machine—they can leverage the combined primary packaging, labeling and end-of-line packaging systems of each of the Barry-Wehmiller packaging companies.

About BW Integrated Systems

BW Integrated Systems is an industry leader in the design and manufacture of end-of-line packaging equipment solutions and packaging automation, as well as systems integration. With seven manufacturing facilities and more than 800 team members worldwide, BW Integrated Systems is a global partner for our customers and has installations in more than 50 countries around the world. Our products and service network provide differentiated technology and technical support for manufacturing companies in a variety of global market segments, including automotive, beer and beverage, wine, spirits, container manufacturing, food, household, personal care, dairy, paper, pharmaceutical and consumer mailing and collating. BW Integrated Systems packaging professionals have decades of application experience in robotic solutions, packaging line design, integrated solutions, palletizers and depalletizers, automated can-end and product-handling equipment, case- and tray-packing, case- and tray-forming, advanced conveyance technology and controls, unwrappers, destrappers, feeders, coolers and pasteurizers. For more about BW Integrated Systems, a Barry-Wehmiller Packaging Systems company, go to bwintegratedsystems.com.

About Barry-Wehmiller

Barry-Wehmiller is a diversified global supplier of engineering consulting and manufacturing technology for the packaging, corrugating, sheeting and paper-converting industries. By blending people-centric leadership with disciplined operational strategies and purpose-driven growth, Barry-Wehmiller has become a $3 billion organization with nearly 12,000 team members united by a common belief: to use the power of business to build a better world. CEO Bob Chapman shares the story of the company’s transformation in his book, Everybody Matters: The Extraordinary Power of Caring for Your People Like Family. To learn more, go to barrywehmiller.com.