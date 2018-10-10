Buffalo Wild Wings Installs BeerBoard’s Digital Menu Application at New Express Concept

SYRACUSE, NY – BeerBoard, the leader in real-time data, insights and consumer engagement for the hospitality industry, announced today it has installed its digital menu application, BeerBoardTV, at Buffalo Wild Wings Express in Minneapolis. The move is yet another step forward in the partnership between BeerBoard and Buffalo Wild Wings, and further cements BeerBoard’s position within the industry to provide innovative and revenue-driving solutions for retailers.

Buffalo Wild Wings Express (BDX) was designed for quick service and wings to go, but with the mindset that beer shouldn’t take a back seat. This recent iteration of the Express model, located in downtown Minneapolis, includes a walk-up counter, a pick-up area, a sauce wall and the fan-favorite of the restaurant: a 20-tap self-serve beer wall. The beer wall is the first of its kind at Buffalo Wild Wings and is designed for the fast-casual dining experience. The beer wall includes two nationwide beer and two cocktail options, such as margaritas. The other 16 taps offers local beer varieties.

Options at the beer wall are unlimited, ranging from taking small samples to creating personalized beer flights. Guests can pre-pay for a card equipped with an RFID sensor, slide it into the wall and pull the tap. The tap measures how much beer has been poured and limits each card to two full beers.

BeerBoard has implemented its BeerBoardTV (BBTV) technology for Buffalo Wild Wings Express. The technology provides retailers a valuable, real-time digital marketing space at the point of purchase which clients can utilize to grow promoted brands by as much as 90% and realize increases of 10% or more in both craft and import sales. In addition, retailers have the ability to seamlessly integrate food-menu items, specials and events, all leading to better engagement of guests.

“Our team at BeerBoard, both in our Syracuse and Minneapolis offices, are excited about this next step in our partnership with Buffalo Wild Wings,” said Josh Solomon, VP National Accounts for BeerBoard. “BeerBoardTV is an industry-leading engagement tool and B-Dubs has already achieved great success through its implementation at its full-service concepts. We look forward to assisting in the development and growth of the BDX model and meet the needs of the quick-service consumer.”

BeerBoard’s robust client list includes high-profile independent groups and major chain operators across North America. In addition to Buffalo Wild Wings, the roster includes industry leaders Hooters, Twin Peaks, Applebee’s, Mellow Mushroom and BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse. BeerBoard also provides data and insights to major brewers Lagunitas, Stone Brewing, Labatt USA, Genesee, Pyramid and Magic Hat.

BeerBoard is headquartered in Syracuse, NY, and has offices in Denver, Minneapolis and New York City.

