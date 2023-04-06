BSG to Distribute Select Hop Varieties from Hopsteiner’s Breeding Program

SHAKOPEE, Minn.— BSG, a leading supplier of raw materials to the brewing industry, is pleased to announce a new distribution agreement with global hop breeder and merchant Hopsteiner. Starting in March 2023, Hopsteiner hop varieties Bravo, Calypso, Lemondrop, Lotus, and Sultana will be available as part of BSG’s portfolio of malt, hops, yeast, and brewing aids.

As a global grower, processor, and trader, Hopsteiner is leading the industry in breeding and developing new hop varieties. Hopsteiner’s integrated breeding program has served as a pipeline for new flavor and aroma hops to excite brewers from around the world. In addition to unlocking novel aromatic compounds, hop breeding is at the forefront of sustainability efforts in the brewing industry: new varieties bred for superior agronomics and disease resistance can yield more hops per acre while requiring less water, pesticides, and fertilizer leading to hop varieties with the lowest carbon footprint on the market.

“Hopsteiner’s experience and tradition is headed into the future, in the pursuit of growing stronger, healthier and more sustainable hop varieties,” said Doug Wilson, Hopsteiner’s Director of Sales and Marketing.

BSG curates a full range of hops and advanced hop products, sourced from farms and merchants worldwide, and which are available for purchase on the spot market as well as forward contracting.

“Adding these varieties from Hopsteiner reflects our commitment to a diverse and comprehensive portfolio, as well as our continuing focus on quality in the hop category,” said Wayne Scheck, BSG’s Senior Director of Product Strategy. “Bravo™, Calypso™, Lemondrop™, Lotus™, and Sultana™ are all buzzworthy hops with proven profiles that complement and enhance the other hops and product lines already in our catalog.”

BSG customers will be able to order and contract these Hopsteiner varieties alongside their regularly purchased BSG products.

About BSG

Since 2004, BSG has earned the trust of its customers by delivering the finest brewing ingredients at competitive prices, all backed by outstanding customer service and depth of industry experience. With distribution centers strategically located across North America, BSG is within easy reach of most breweries. BSG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Rahr Corporation.

About Hopsteiner

Hopsteiner is one of the world’s largest independently family-owned hop suppliers dedicated to delivering the choicest hops and hop products available. Since 1845, Hopsteiner has been connecting brewers with unique hop varieties and innovative hop products designed to enhance flavor, aroma, consistency, and flexibility for brewing and beyond.

Hopsteiner continuously seeks to improve in the development of their crops, supporting agricultural sustainability while investing in consumer and environmental protection. It is Hopsteiner’s mission to produce the highest quality hops and hop products for complete customer satisfaction and care. Hopsteiner is and always will be dedicated to the success of brewers, delivering the best hops and hop products worldwide.

For More Information:

https://bsgcraftbrewing.com/hopsteiner/