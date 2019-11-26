BSG To Be Exclusive Distributor of Dingemans Malt in North America

WEST WARWICK, R.I. — Brewers Supply Group (BSG) is proud to announce that on January 1st, 2020, BSG will be the exclusive distributor of Dingemans Malt in the U.S. and Canada. BSG is thrilled to partner with the Dingemans family, and to distribute their superior quality malts to brewers, distillers, and homebrewers.

“BSG strives to offer the highest quality ingredients from around the world to craft brewers and distillers and the addition of Dingemans to our portfolio achieves an important goal of offering the finest malt from Belgium. Dingemans malts are used in every iconic Belgian beer from Trappist triples, to lambics. We are truly excited to partner with the Dingemans family and increase the understanding and availability of their diverse range of malts across North America.” – Ian Ward, President – BSG

BSG will be carrying the wide range of malts from Dingemans, with favorites like Special B®, Aromatic, and Pilsen malt. As an established brand in the U.S. and Canadian brewing communities, BSG is committed to strengthening Dingemans’ presence and providing technical support for our customers.

Information on the range of Dingemans malts can be found on BSG’s websites, catalogs, and at events. We encourage all customers to reach out to their Sales Manager and Customer Service Representatives to learn more and request samples.

About Dingemans Malt

Mouterij Dingemans began in 1875 when Alexander Dingemans started producing malt from barley grown on his own farm to supply the many breweries in neighboring villages. Alexander’s son Alphons had 11 children (“Enough for a football team,” as the Dingemans family says) and seven of his sons worked in the malthouse. Dingemans benefits from a central location in the middle of the best barley-growing regions of Europe. The facilities and practices have been continually expanded to meet the evolving demands of the brewing industry, from larger germination floors and kilns, to a roasting drum, silo complex, energy efficient measures, and malts produced from organic barley. Today Dingemans remains 100% independent and family-owned, with 5th generation members Karl and Jan Dingemans guiding the business, while their parents, Alfons Dingemans and Rita Cardon, remain on hand to offer the benefit of their experience.

About BSG

Through our six divisions – BSG CraftBrewing, BSG Wine, BSG Distilling, BSG HandCraft, BSG Hops and BSG Canada – we have supplied craft brewers, winemakers, home fermentation retailers, craft distillers, and cider makers throughout North America with premium ingredients at competitive prices since 2004. Our team consists of experts and professionals from the brewing, winemaking, distilling, and retail industries. Our people bring unique insights, passion and skills that make them consultants more than sales people. With distribution centers strategically located across the United States and Canada, plus a dedicated hop processing facility in the Pacific Northwest, we are well-positioned to serve your needs, wherever your brewery, winery, distillery, storefront, or cidery is located. We love what we do, and it’s our pleasure and privilege to provide you with the best ingredients and products from around the world, coupled with dedicated customer service, logistics, and expert advice so you can focus on doing what you do best: serving your customers and creating outstanding beverages. Brewers Supply Group (BSG) is a member of the Rahr family of businesses.

For More Information

https://bsgcraftbrewing.com/bsg-to-be-exclusive-distributor-of-dingemans-malt-in-north-america