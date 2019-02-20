BSG Hops Names Chad Kennedy Hop Specialist

WAPATO, Wash. – BSG Hops is excited to announce and welcome Chad Kennedy as the company’s new Hop Specialist. In this role, Kennedy will be responsible for a diverse range of projects including supply chain management, quality assurance and assisting with marketing and sales initiatives. He will be based in Portland, ideally located between the company’s top US hop growing areas.

Kennedy brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to this position. Before joining BSG Hops he served as technical sales director at Marks Design & Metalworks where he led a sales team in helping brewery customers grow their businesses. Kennedy was brewmaster at Laurelwood Brewing Co. for nine years, during which he won numerous awards. As founding brewmaster at Worthy Brewing in Bend, Oregon, he worked directly with the Aroma Hop Breeding program at Oregon State University and established the Worthy Hop Yard and Dr. Al Haunold Hop House, which houses many experimental hop varieties and provides valuable material for the OSU Hop Breeding and Genetics program. Kennedy has also served on the board of the Oregon Brewers’ Guild, including a term as president.

About BSG Hops

BSG Hops is an independent hop merchant based in Wapato, Washington in the Yakima Valley, serving brewers in North America and beyond. With leadership and investment from its parent company Rahr Corporation, BSG Hops leverages over 170 years of brewing industry experience to help commit to continuous improvement, and to delivering the highest quality products and service.