Brew Pipeline to Import Montreal’s Brasserie Lagabiere to U.S.

PEWAUKEE, Wis. – Brew Pipeline, an innovative craft beer startup, announced that it will be the exclusive importer of Montreal’s Brasserie Lagabiere. To date, Brew Pipeline has partnered with top-rated domestic craft beers and is now expanding its reach internationally. Joining Brew Pipeline’s PORTFOLIO, Lagabiere will be available for long-term, year-round distribution management. Additionally, this is Lagabiere’s first entrance into the U.S. market. Brew Pipeline will be importing two of Lagabiere’s flagship beers including Ta Meilleure and Ta Plus Meilleure, which will be available in seven initial markets.

“Brasserie Lagabiere was handpicked as the leading craft beer innovator from Quebec,” says Steve Kwapil, CEO and co-founder of Brew Pipeline. “We strive to offer our distributor network brands and brewing styles that are unique to their portfolio. As a bonus, our goal is to help our distributors secure Brasserie Lagabiere on every French menu across the country.”

“The first time we spoke with the Brew Pipeline team we loved the idea of their innovative distribution system,” says Sebastien Laganiere, co-founder of Lagabiere. “They offer a turnkey service that lets us concentrate on what we do best, brewing great beer. We’re very excited about this new agreement and we look forward to sharing our beer across the USA!”

Lagabiere product specs include:

Ta Meilleure, a Hazy India Pale Ale 7% ABV Rate Beer: 95 Tasting notes: citrus and tropical hops, fruity, slight bitterness

Ta Plus Meilleure, Peach and Passionfruit Double Northeast IPA 8% ABV Rate Beer: 92 Tasting notes: citrus and tropical hops, peach and passionfruit, smooth and fruity



The above beers from Lagabiere are now available for pre-sell across MA, NY, VT, NH, ME, CT and RI with plans for TX, LA, to follow. Lagabie`re is known as one of the most innovative craft breweries in Canada for its cutting-edge and easy-drinking styles.

About Brew Pipeline

Led by industry veterans, Brew Pipeline is the first direct-access platform between the best craft brewers and distributors in the nation. Forward-thinking initiatives including Guest Brewer, Cause, Portfolio, and Collab provide a number of opportunities to connect brewers to new markets, retailers and consumers. As a one-stop solution for all logistics beyond the brewers’ dock, Brew Pipeline handles everything from marketing and promotions to order harvesting, registrations and chain communications. Additionally, they provide resources that build brewers brands, expand distributor portfolios, and add true incremental dollars to both breweries and distributors alike. For more information, visit www.brewpipeline.com and follow on social media at /brewpipline and @guestbrewer

About Lagabiere

Lagabiere is a family-run brewery, located in Quebec, Canada. Owned by two brothers that love quality craft beers, we’re passionate about brewing innovative beers that we enjoy drinking as much as our customers. Focusing on the freshest ingredients, we select the best American hops in Yakima Valley each year. For more information, visit https://lagabiere.com and follow on Facebook @Lagabiere

For More Information: brewpipeline.com