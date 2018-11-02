Blue Dog Gourmet Pizza Taps BeerBoard for Draft Beer Insights

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – BeerBoard, the leader in real-time data, insights and consumer engagement for the hospitality industry, announced today it has partnered with Blue Dog Gourmet Pizza. The move adds yet another unique operator within the pizza segment to BeerBoard’s growing client list.

Instead of choosing between summer or winter in Tahoe, the team leading Blue Dog Gourmet Pizza liked it all and made Lake Tahoe their home. Blue Dog has been making pizzas for over 18 years and now has two locations in South Lake Tahoe. It chose BeerBoard’s SmartBar platform to provide better insights on its draft beer segment.

SmartBar generates real-time insights, trend-driven analytics and integrated inventory for bars and restaurants. SmartBar is a patented technology which generates real-time data and insights for operators and brewers. Retailers benefit from data on pour volumes and inventory management for its draft beer category. On average, the yield from a keg of beer is 78 percent. Using BeerBoard’s data-driven technology, clients yield an average of 95 percent and sell five more pints from each keg.

“We welcome Blue Dog Gourmet Pizza as a new retail partner,” said Josh Solomon, VP National Accounts for BeerBoard. “Lake Tahoe is renowned as one of the most iconic destinations in the world and Blue Dog is meeting the needs of their hungry customers year-round. We look forward to working with their entire team and our next trip to Tahoe.”

BeerBoard’s robust client list features high-profile independent groups and major chain operators across North America, including industry leaders Buffalo Wild Wings, Hooters, Twin Peaks, Applebee’s, Mellow Mushroom and BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse. BeerBoard also partners with major brewers for data and insights, including Lagunitas, Stone Brewing, Labatt USA, Genesee, Pyramid, and Magic Hat.

BeerBoard is headquartered in Syracuse, NY, and has offices in Denver, Minneapolis, and New York City.

