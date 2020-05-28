Mario Gutierrez Joins Aperity as VP of Business Development

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Aperity, Inc., an innovative provider of data management and analytic solutions for supply chain partners, has announced that Beverage Alcohol industry veteran Mario Gutierrez has joined the team as Vice President of Business Development, responsible for developing the client growth strategy in Aperity’s growing Beverage Alcohol vertical.

Mario has over 20 years of research and data experience working to ensure client success at CPG manufacturers, and specifically, Beverage Alcohol suppliers and distributors, much of it spent at Nielsen. Having first become enamored with the Beverage Alcohol industry while helping to run the family wine shop, he brings a unique and innovative perspective to clients through his years of experience working with big data. In his tenure at Nielsen, Mario held a number of increasingly senior roles and most recently led the Nielsen TDLinx team where he created the product’s first Beverage Alcohol “Roundtable” – a gathering of key suppliers and distributors to discuss the challenges facing the industry in an increasingly data-driven world. Prior to that, he served as the Product Leader for TDLinx, the Beverage Data Network (BDN), and a number of media measurement solutions. Mario has a B.A. in English from the University of Rhode Island where he attended after serving four years as a software developer in the United States Air Force.

“Mario is a talented and seasoned marketing and product management executive with deep expertise working with Beverage Alcohol suppliers and distributors,” said John Madalon, Aperity Founder and CEO. “We are excited to have him join our growing team of industry experts as we create revolutionary products to facilitate improved business insights between supply chain partners.”

Mario joins other Aperity recent hires including David Palmer as Chief Product Officer, Brent Arslaner at Chief Revenue Officer and Al Wallander as Chief Financial Officer.

“Our new team is second to none,” added Madalon. “David has designed, developed and launched new analytical products for a variety of industries such as health care, telecom and finance, including for our application partner MicroStrategy, and Brent brings Silicon Valley sales, marketing and business development expertise, having helped scale leading tech brands including Oracle, Broadbase and Unisfair. Add in Al’s 20+ years of financial leadership and Mario’s 20+ years of Beverage Alcohol experience and we know we have the right team in place to transform how data is shared. The industry is demanding new and innovative solutions to improve data quality and governance in terms of visibility, accuracy, speed and transparency and weare ready to deliver.”

Since its founding in 2005, Aperity has been a data analytics provider focused on accelerating accurate insights. Its team learned over time, however, that as strong as their customer support and innovative data analytics products were, they were essentially useless if the customer data provided was slow and inaccurate. As a result, the Company pivoted to focus on the “plumbing” of the analytics business, utilizing its expertise in machine learning and data prediction to ingest, cleanse and harmonize data to ensure its accuracy and usability.

Aperity’s recently launched its revolutionary Beverage Data Exchange, the industry’s first open community-centric data solution that helps facilitate business insights between supply chain partners. Aperity’s Beverage Data Exchange makes it simple to connect, clean, harmonize and deliver. To learn more about the future of your data on our open, accurate and flexible platform, visithttps://aperity.com/.

About Aperity, Inc.

Aperity is an innovative data management and analytic solutions provider transforming how data is shared. Our Beverage Data Exchange is the industry’s first open community-centric data solution that accelerates the exchange of data and facilitates improved business insights between supply chain partners. By leveraging AI and machine learning, our products allow you to better integrate and build actionable insights quickly and accurately so you can spend less on data prep, harmonization and cleansing and more time on analytics and results. For more information, please visit aperity.com.