Bay Area Draft Co. Shares First-Half Results, 2019 Outlook

SAN FRANCISCO — Bay Area Draft Co. (BADCO), a five-year-old business offering draft beverage equipment rentals and line cleaning services, has experienced a strong first half of 2019.

Company-wide sales were up 6 percent through July, driven by strong growth within its draft line cleaning division.

Draft line cleaning revenue grew by 300 percent through the first seven months of the year as a result of new corporate client additions throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, including Amazon, Google, and the Toyota Research Institute.

“I’m excited by the increasing interest in our draft line cleaning services and looking forward to accelerating the growth of this division throughout the remainder of the year,” founder and managing partner Taylor Thorn said.

Sales within the BADCO’s core jockey box rental division remained roughly flat through the first half of the year. However, the company expects orders to increase as an important wedding rental season gets into full swing.

Additionally, the company has experienced growing interest in its “Mean Joe Green” vintage draft beverage truck. Acquired and retrofitted in 2018, the 1953 Chevy 3600 flatbed truck is available for rent and can pour a wide range of beverages from as many as twelve tap handles.

“Customers are quickly realizing the truck can serve more than just draft beer, including kegs of wine, batched cocktails, and non-alcoholic offerings such as kombucha, flavored water, soda, and coffee,” Thorn said.

In July, Mean Joe made its first appearance at Oracle Park, home of the San Francisco Giants, for a marquee corporate rental. The truck was also featured at a June Pints for Paws fundraiser in Berkeley, California, as well as numerous weddings throughout Sonoma County.

“The Mean Joe Green draft truck is one of the most unique rental items in the Bay Area, and we’re glad to have shared it with so many awesome local craft beer fans already this year,” Thorn said.

The strong start to 2019 comes on the heels of a successful 2018 in which sales grew more than 50 percent, in part due to expansion into the North Bay region of San Francisco, including Santa Rosa, Napa, and Sonoma.

BADCO also received new private investment in the second half of 2018, via the addition of a new minority partner, and expanded into a second service center in Sebastopol, California.

The company expects to continue growing its rental and draft line cleaning business throughout the remainder of 2019 as it adds new corporate clients across the Bay Area.

To learn more about Bay Area Draft Co., to place a rental order, or inquire about corporate draft line cleaning services, please email info@bayareadraft.com.

About Bay Area Draft Co.

Bay Area Draft Co. (BADCO), a wholly owned subsidiary of Drink Biere Management Group LLC, is a full-service draft beverage company based in the San Francisco Bay Area. The company’s rental items include jockey boxes, hand-built bars and the vintage “Mean Joe Green” draft beer truck. The company provides rentals to breweries, beer festivals, caterers, private events, weddings and other corporate gatherings. In addition to rentals, BADCO also performs top-level draft beer line cleanings for notable Silicon Valley companies. Please visit bayareadraft.com to learn more. Follow Bay Area Draft on Instagram and Twitter (@bayareadraft).