BarthHaas Relies on Management Duo in Sales

NUREMBERG— Stefanie Kaiser (38) and Hannes Schneeberger (26) take charge of sales management at BarthHaas with effect from August 1, 2023. This means the world’s leading provider of hop-related services is relying on a management duo to succeed Thomas Raiser (55), the long-serving head of sales and marketing. Raiser moved to the BarthHaas management board with effect from August 1.

Stefanie Kaiser has been on the BarthHaas team since 2014, having previously worked for the family-owned Faber-Castell Group. She has many years of experience in customer service and export management. She has already proved her leadership qualities at BarthHaas in her role as a team leader and has gained practical experience in process optimization and sales strategy. In her new role as head of sales administration, Stefanie Kaiser will now oversee the sales administrators and coordinators as well as the specialist sales teams.

Hannes Schneeberger joined the company as an intern in 2017 and initially became acquainted with sales controlling while in the role of assistant to Thomas Raiser. In 2019 he permanently joined BarthHaas as a sales administrator and, soon after, switched to the field force. He gained experience in the international hop business as a sales manager and played a leading part in various sales projects. Most recently, he was the team leader responsible for the Asia & Oceania region. In his new role as head of sales management at BarthHaas, Hannes Schneeberger will oversee the sales and key account managers.

Thomas Raiser, now a managing director of BarthHaas, knows that sales management is in good hands with his successors: “In Steffi Kaiser and Hannes Schneeberger we have found the right people to lead and shape our sales organization. They have already proved themselves as team leaders in a wide variety of projects and have innovative ideas to contribute, from which we will benefit. I am looking forward to working very closely with them.”

Stefanie Kaiser and Hannes Schneeberger are both eager to assume their new responsibilities: “We’re looking forward to mastering the challenges of the international hop market together with the very capable BarthHaas sales department, and to defending and expanding BarthHaas’s position as world market leader.”

BarthHaas is one of the world’s leading suppliers of hop products and hop-related services. The family-owned company specialises in the creative and efficient use of hops and hop products. As visionaries, instigators and implementers of ideas, BarthHaas has been shaping the market surrounding a unique raw material for over 225 years.

