Antigo Zeon Unveils New Website at AntigoZeon.com

ANTIGO, Wis. — Antigo Zeon announces the launch of their newly redesigned website. The initiative is part of the company’s renewed and expanded commitment to help struggling businesses push past a tough period of survival and into a more prosperous year of rebuilding and a return to growth.

AntigoZeon.com is designed with the customer in mind. For those who are unsure about how to stand out in a certain market, the Environmental Inspiration page shows their products in the real world to help spark an idea. For those who want to compare and learn about the different product offerings, the Product Inspiration page leads visitors to detailed descriptions of core products, including placement, pricing, lifespan, and more. The Who We Are page is also newly revamped, with better descriptions of who Antigo Zeon is, as well as Staff photos and detailed timelines of how the company got to where it is today.

Antigo Zeon President and CEO, Steve Friend, explains that “Since the merger of Antigo Sign & Display and Zeon Corporation back in January of 2019, we have been hyper-focused on maximizing the visual presence of our clients while ensuring the highest levels of quality and customer service throughout the transition. Then the pandemic hit, and our focus shifted to survival, for both our clients and ourselves. Looking into 2021, we wanted to come out of this stronger and as the best resource we can be to help our clients rebuild. Our new website serves as not only a way to contact us, but as a source for inspiration and knowledge to help companies do their jobs better.”

For more information, visit the Antigo Zeon website at AntigoZeon.com, or contact us at info@antigozeon.com or 800-349-6366.

About Antigo Zeon:

With production in Antigo, WI and an office in Louisville, CO, Antigo Zeon is the leading designer and manufacturer of point of sale signs and displays for the beer industry as well as others. They are also one of the only providers of large-scale domestic neon production in the United States, with history in the industry going back over 30 years.

For More Information:

https://www.antigozeon.com/