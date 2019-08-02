Antigo Zeon Hires Former Epic Brewing Executive as VP of Sales and Marketing

LOUISVILLE, Colo. – Antigo Zeon is pleased to announce the appointment of Darin McGregor to VP of Sales and Marketing effective July 8, 2019.

McGregor began working in craft beer in 1998 as a manager at the Mountain Sun in Boulder while studying journalism at CU. He then worked as a photojournalist for the Greeley Tribune and the Rocky Mountain News in Denver before returning to craft beer as the national marketing director for Avery Brewing Company. For the past four years, McGregor served as the VP of Sales and Marketing at Epic Brewing, leading a team of 13 regional sales reps and a two person marketing team.

In this new role, McGregor will be overseeing Antigo Zeon’s Colorado office as well as leading the Sales, Marketing and Design teams.

“While I have greatly enjoyed my career in craft beer, I’m excited to transition into a role where I can help more craft breweries reach their goals. From their high level of dedication to clients to their unmatched creativity and passion for domestic production, the Antigo Zeon team and I could not be a better fit,” said McGregor.

Steve Friend, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “We are so thrilled to have Darin join the Antigo Zeon team! With his sales and marketing experience coming directly out of the brewery scene, he gives us an even deeper understanding of what our clients need to make it in the current competitive landscape.”

About Antigo Zeon

The newly-merged Antigo Zeon (formerly Antigo Sign and Display and Zeon Corporation) is the leading designer and manufacturer of innovative and imaginative signs and displays that truly communicate brand essence, foster brand experience, and drive sales. From illuminated and non-illuminated signs, product displays, tackers and more, we provide the tools you need to make your brand stand out to consumers. We are proud to be one of the largest domestic neon manufacturing facilities in the USA, providing quality craftsmanship and creativity like none other. For more information, please visit our website at www.antigozeon.com.