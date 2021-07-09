American Hop Supplier Partners with K9s For Warriors to Support Veteran Community

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

YAKIMA, Wash. – Each year, Yakima Chief Hops (YCH), a global hop supplier for the brewing community, celebrates 4th of July by launching the presale of their annual Veterans Blend. Currently in its 4th year, this hop blend supports and celebrates US military Veterans while collaborating with brewers to create something bigger than beer.

A new blend of hops for the Veterans Blend is selected each year by military Veteran brewers across the states. This year, it includes experimental hop varieties HBC 630 and HBC 472, as well as Ekuanot®, Idaho 7® and Azacca® brand hops. Along with a new blend recipe, they also select a different nonprofit organization to support, addressing the various needs of the Veteran community.

This year, YCH is proud to partner with K9s For Warriors, the largest provider of Service Dogs trained to aid military Veterans in everyday life. Their mission is to end Veteran suicide by providing Service Dogs to Veterans suffering from service-connected trauma. Brewers are encouraged to brew their support with their own special brew days and charitable beers.

Kevin Ryan, US Army Veteran and CEO of Service Brewing said, “We are excited to support this year’s Veterans Blend and K9s For Warriors and help Veterans receive a lifechanging Service Dog. Every year, our patrons excitedly look forward to the release of our beer with the recognition of the benefits it provides to well-deserving charities.”

The 4th Annual Veterans Blend is available for presale to commercial brewers. The deadline to submit orders is Sept. 15 to allow for time to ship, brew and pour by Veterans Day 2021. Limited inventory will also be available for direct purchase in November.

Yakima Chief Hops

YCH is a 100% grower-owned global hop supplier with a mission to connect brewers with family hop farms. Operating for more than 30 years, we have become leaders of innovation, quality and customer service. We are a resource for brewers, providing industry-leading research and products. We are advocates of sustainability and meaningful social causes, working to support the communities around us.

About K9s For Warriors

Determined to end Veteran suicide, K9s For Warriors provides highly-trained Service Dogs to military Veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury and/or military sexual trauma.

For More Information:
https://www.yakimachief.com

back
Job Listings

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.
Post a Job
back
Brewbound Marketplace

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.
Post a Listing
back
Breweries Database

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.
View the Breweries Database
back
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

 Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Nov. 30 + Dec. 1, 2021
Post Event All Events Sponsorship Past Events
back
07/15: Brew Talks Virtual July 2021 07/22: Brewbound Data Club w/ Lester Jones, Chief Economist, NBWA 07/22: Investor Speed Dating: Beer & Beyond 07/29: Brewbound Frontlines: Misogyny and Misconduct in the Beer Industry 08/05: Brewbound Podcast
View the Full Content Calendar
back
The Brewbound Minute Rewatch Recent Videos Brewbound Data Club Brewbound Live Winter 2020 Brew Talks Virtual
View all Videos
back
Top stories from the beer industry

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.
Learn More
back

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.
Learn More