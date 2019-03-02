Alfa Laval Releases Upgraded Fittings

LUND, Sweden — Did you know that more than 90 percent of the contact surfaces in a hygienic production line come from tubes and fittings? With smooth, crevice-free interiors and secure, self-aligning joints, Alfa Laval’s comprehensive range of DIN tubes and fittings is specifically designed for the food, dairy, beverage, home and personal care and biotech and pharma process applications.

All products meet ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 standards, which define the requirements for quality management systems and environmental management systems, respectively.

The range includes unions, clamp fittings, flanges, bends, tees, reducers and tubes that will give you peace of mind by ensuring superior corrosion-resistance. Dimensional accuracy and structural integrity make them easy to install. All our DIN fittings fulfil the 11851/11853/11864 family standards.

Alfa Laval always strive to deliver a superior customer experience. Part of that is easy sourcing and global availability, which means that you can have the fittings when and where you need them. By customer request, we have also upgraded the surface appearance of the items to ensure a consistent look and feel to the range.

Tubing is manufactured to Alfa Laval’s stringent specifications, making it a perfect match for the fittings. All products are labelled with a bar code, product information and manufacturing date. This provides the optimum identification and ensures that the product arrives to the job site in a clean orbital weld condition.

On the product we have laser marked all the needed information such as heat number, dimension, surface, material and country of origin.

About Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a leading global provider of specialized products and engineering solutions based on its key technologies of heat transfer, separation and fluid handling. The company’s equipment, systems and services are dedicated to assisting customers in optimizing the performance of their processes. The solutions help them to heat, cool, separate and transport products in industries that produce food and beverages, chemicals and petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, starch, sugar and ethanol. Alfa Laval’s products are also used in power plants, aboard ships, oil and gas exploration, in the mechanical engineering industry, in the mining industry and for wastewater treatment, as well as for comfort climate and refrigeration applications.