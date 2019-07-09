Alfa Laval Launches Self-Priming Pumps

LUND, Sweden— Alfa Laval’s LKH Prime 40 is the latest new addition to the range. Not only does the hygienic, self-priming pump offer high energy efficiency and versatility, it also allows for significantly reduced noise levels and easy maintenance. In utilizing the Alfa Laval LKH Prime 40, performance is greatly increased, including the ability to reach a flow rate up to 110 m3/hr and head of 115m.

Improved Energy Efficiency

Using the combination of advanced air-screw technology, optimized impeller and casing geometry, Alfa Laval LKH Prime exceeds industry expectations for efficient operation, reduced energy consumption and CO2 footprint. Alfa Laval LKH Prime is engineered to meet the most stringent requirements of the hygienic industries. It is EHEDG certified and authorized to carry the 3-A symbol.

A Highly Versatile Solution

Characterized by reliability for improved operational productivity and designed for Cleaning-in-Place (CIP) duties containing entrained air, Alfa Laval LKH Prime can also pump product, potentially reducing the capital investment when designing process systems – whatever the industry.

Significantly Reduced Noise Levels

Quiet in operation, Alfa Laval LKH Prime reduces sound pressure levels by 80% when compared to pumps using traditional pump technologies for CIP/entrained air applications. This noise reducing feature is a smart way to improve the working environment and plant safety for employees.

Easy to Maintain

The pump is easy and cost effective to service and maintain. By sharing common parts with the Alfa Laval LKH pump range, LKH prime offers low cost of ownership and increased uptime, backed up by the security that comes from Alfa Laval’s global service network.

LKH Prime UltraPure versions are ideal for pharmaceutical applications.

