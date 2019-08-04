Alfa Laval Launches New OptiLobe Rotary Lobe Pumps

LUND, Sweden — Alfa Laval OptiLobe rotary lobe pumps are cost-effective, reliable and versatile alternatives for general applications requiring gentle product treatment and easy serviceability.

To meet the requirements of lower flow rates and higher production capacities, the addition of the Alfa Laval OptiLobe 10 and OptiLobe 50 adds 4 new pump sizes to the product range. These new pumps will also provide the possibility of having heating/cooling front covers for processes, where products tend to harden at low temperatures.

Gentle, Hygienic Product Treatment

Alfa Laval OptiLobe’s high precision rotors and low-shear operation ensure gentle handling of delicate products. With full cleanability, the OptiLobe also complies with the world’s leading hygienic standards.

Designed for Cleanability

Seal faces in the OptiLobe have direct contact with high-velocity product media. This ensures a fast and secure Cleaning-in-Place (CIP) process, reducing both cleaning time and contamination risk. Engineered for use within the food, dairy, beverage and home-personal care industries, these positive displacement pumps conform to CE directives and EHEDG, 3-A and FDA hygienic standards.

Efficient and Quiet Operation

The OptiLobe pumps are engineered with a wide performance envelope, due to an advanced rotor shape design and a rotor case that incorporates cusps. In addition to maximizing pump efficiency, these designs feature reduced pulsation and noise emissions. The OptiLobe pumps are also reducing the possibility of product damage by internal product recirculation.

Easy Maintenance

Factory-set shimming simplifies maintenance by making the process of changing the rotor quick and smooth, with no further adjustment or retrimming needed. Alfa Laval’s high-precision components also allow for full interchangeability of spare parts.

About Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a leading global provider of specialized products and engineering solutions based on its key technologies of heat transfer, separation and fluid handling. The company’s equipment, systems and services are dedicated to assisting customers in optimizing the performance of their processes. The solutions help them to heat, cool, separate and transport products in industries that produce food and beverages, chemicals and petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, starch, sugar and ethanol. Alfa Laval’s products are also used in power plants, aboard ships, oil and gas exploration, in the mechanical engineering industry, in the mining industry and for wastewater treatment, as well as for comfort climate and refrigeration applications.