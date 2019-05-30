Alfa Laval Announces LeviMag Mixers

LUND, Sweden — “The LeviMag provides very gentle treatment as well as superior mixing, unparalleled cleanability and safe dry-running capabilities,” said Michael Stenderup, portfolio manager for mixers.

Hygienic Low-Shear Mixing



The Alfa Laval LeviMag mixer delivers low-shear mixing, gentle product treatment and easy cleanability. Capable of operating at a broad range of speeds, the new magnetic mixers feature a specially designed four-wing impeller that delivers high pumping efficiency.

These features will safeguard product integrity, provide full drainability and ensure efficient mixing down to the last drop because the mixer can be run dry. The open mixer design enables full coverage during Cleaning-in-Place, making the removal of product residues more efficient.

Mixing Down to the Last Drop

Boosting efficiency and increasing productivity are major focus areas of the Alfa Laval LeviMag magnetic mixers. The mixers have the capability to run dry and keep the product homogeneous down to the last drop. This promotes 100% yield.

More Uptime with Replaceable, Low-Maintenance Bearings



A significant advantage of the LeviMag mixers is the ease and convenience of servicing. Levitating bearings contribute to reduced costs, improved product safety and more uptime. High strength stress-tolerant male bearings minimize the generation of wear particles that can contaminate the product. Low wear female bearings are a feature too.

LeviMag UltraPure Version with Full Traceability



As with all Alfa Laval UltraPure products, biotech and pharmaceutical manufacturers can rest assured that the Alfa Laval LeviMag® UltraPure complies with the stringent requirements for operation in the most demanding sterile applications.

The mixer comes with Alfa Laval Q-doc, comprehensive documentation package. To assist in validation, qualification and change control, it provides full transparency of sourcing, production and supply chains – from raw material to delivered equipment. Q-doc also ensures full traceability of all product contact parts.

