Sun King Brewery Releases New Summer Beverages

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana – Sun King Brewery, the second-largest craft brewery in Indiana and winner of the most medals of all individual breweries in 2020 at GABF, recently brewed several unique styles and flavor profiles perfect for summer gatherings.

The Great Rhubarbarian: Sun King’s The Great Rhubarbarian is based upon their award-winning Flanders Red Ale recipe, but instead of using fruit, Sun King aged this version on Rhubarb. 6% ABV, 15 IBU. Available at Sun King’s five tap rooms in Indiana.

Sunlight Cream Ale Party Pack: Sunlight Cream Ale celebrates American brewing tradition by balancing smooth malt complexity with a crisp, clean finish. This award-winning beer is included in Sun King's new party pack that's perfect for summer and includes two new flavors, watermelon and tropical with flavors of pineapple and coconut, as well as popular orange vanilla released last year. Sunlight was the winner of the Bronze Medal at the Great American Beer Festival and Gold Medal at the 2015 Great American Beer Festival and the Silver Medal Winner at the 2010 World Beer Cup in the Golden or Blonde Ale category. Available at Sun King's five tap rooms and in retail and grocery locations throughout Indiana.

Soul Shakedown: Soul Shakedown Party uses rum barrel aging to round out the huge toffee and port character of its Wee Muckle Scotch Ale with flavors of molasses and orange peel. Soul Shakedown Party was the winner of the bronze medal in the Classic Styles category at the 2014 Festival of Barrel-Aged Beer. 14.1% ABV, 30 IBU. Available at Sun King's five tap rooms in Indiana.

State Fair Funnel Cake: Celebrating one of America's most iconic summer festivals, Sun King recently brewed State Fair Funnel Cake, a pastry ale using 300 funnel cakes baked and tossed into the mash for the beer and served during the Indiana State Fair. The new brew is sold in both cans and draft at the Indiana State Fair, which runs until Aug. 22. The beer is also sold on tap at the brewery's tasting rooms while supplies last.

About Sun King Brewery

Sun King Brewing Company is an independently owned Indiana brewery and beverage company with five taprooms in the Indianapolis metro area, one in Kokomo, Ind. and one soon to open in Sarasota, Fla. Conceived by two professional brewers, Dave Colt and Clay Robinson, and started with the help of family and friends, Sun King rolled out their first keg of beer in July of 2009. Over the years, Sun King has grown to become one of Indiana’s best-selling and most award-winning breweries.

Currently available on tap and in cans throughout Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Florida, as well as Cincinnati and Dayton, Ohio, Sun King is a leader in the independent craft beer movement. Sun King’s brewers handcraft core, seasonal and specialty beers that have been awarded with dozens of medals at the Great American Beer Festival, World Beer Cup, Festival of Barrel Aged Beers and the Indiana Brewers Cup competitions.

Committed to uncompromising integrity, fanatical collaboration and a passion for creating high-quality, consistent products, Sun King has also introduced hard seltzers and spirits, and creates unique cocktails and slushies for their taprooms.

Sun King takes great pride in partnering with hundreds of community organizations throughout the places where its beverages are sold to help them raise awareness and funds for great causes. Each year Sun King helps these organizations raise more than a million dollars through its community give backs, gift baskets and beer donations.

For More Information:

https://www.sunkingbrewing.com/