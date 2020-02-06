Sun King Brewery Opens Specialty Production Brewery in Fishers

INDIANAPOLIS – Sun King Brewery, a leader in the independent craft beer and spirits movements in Indiana, is excited to celebrate the opening of its new 13,000-square-foot Sun King Fishers Tap Room & Brewery – a specialty production craft brewery and tap room at Fishers District in Fishers, Indiana.

Sun King Fishers customers will be able to taste and purchase a wide variety of Sun King’s core, seasonal and specialty beers, along with spirits produced by Sun King Spirits in Carmel, on each of the brewery’s two levels, including a 3,000-square-foot rooftop patio. Carry-out beer will also be available for purchase. The entire facility will be family friendly for all ages, with the exception of the bar areas. The brewery will also include rental space for private and community events.

Awarded with a variety of national and international medals for producing specialty and unique brews like Getting By On Central Time, Eis Nine, Midnight Choir and Gran Muckle – all of which took home medals at the Great American Beer Festival in 2019, Sun King’s new brewery will focus on developing handcrafted, distinctive specialty beers that continue to experiment with different ingredients, styles and methods. Sun King’s further expansion is in part thanks to changes, spearheaded by Sun King and Three Floyds, in Indiana’s legislature in 2015 that increased barrelage limits for small breweries in the state. Sun King’s new Fishers brewery will be capable of producing approximately 5,000 barrels of beer per year.

“One of the many things that makes Sun King Brewery special is our commitment to continually experimenting with new ingredients and techniques to create new, delicious, quality beers,” said Clay Robinson, co-founder of Sun King Brewery. “Our new Sun King Fishers Brewery, coupled with the Fishers Test Kitchen, brings together a fantastic collaboration of local, entrepreneurial Hoosiers creating innovative, delicious beer and food at Fishers District.”

Sun King’s new Fishers location will be adjacent to the Fishers Test Kitchen, which is a partnership between the City of Fishers and Launch Fishers to develop burgeoning chefs and bring new restaurant concepts to the City of Fishers. The Fishers Test Kitchen will feature three kitchens and food stalls that are open to the public and offer an amenity to Sun King’s guests. Current restaurant concepts include:

Korave Korean BBQ: South Korean brothers Jung Gyu Kim and Jung Min Kim will offer Korean barbeque with a North American twist. Customers can order Korean pork, chicken and beef rice bowls and Korean tacos, nachos and poutine, among other items.

Lil Dumplings: Chef Carlos Salazar’s (chef/partner at Indianapolis’ Rook) global street food menu offers dishes with culinary ties from the Philippines to Greece, the U.S. to Japan. Menu items include an Oyaki cheesesteak dumpling, Szechuan hot chicken steamed bun, falafel and lobster corn dog fritters.

Natural State Provisions: Indianapolis’ King Dough Pizza owners Adam and Alicia Sweet will offer Southern comfort food, including fried chicken, root beer-braised pork, the McSunKing breakfast sandwich, salads and collard greens.

“Sun King’s new Fishers Brewery and the Fishers Test Kitchen are an exciting addition to the Fishers District,” said Fisher’s Mayor, Scott Fadness. “We’re excited to welcome entrepreneurial businesses like Sun King Brewery and the chefs at Fishers Test Kitchen that are fueling the growth of the City of Fishers, which will attract residents and visitors, alike.”

The Sun King Brewery at Fishers District is located at 116th Street and IKEA Way. Hours of operation are 11am – 10pm, Sunday – Thursday; 11am – 12am, Friday – Saturday.

About Sun King Brewery

Sun King Brewing Company is an independently owned Indiana brewery with four tap rooms in the Indianapolis metro area. Conceived by two professional brewers, Dave Colt and Clay Robinson, and started with the help of family and friends, Sun King rolled out their first keg of beer in July of 2009. Over the years, Sun King has grown to become one of Indiana’s best-selling and most award-winning breweries. Currently available on tap and in cans throughout Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Florida, as well as Cincinnati and Dayton, Ohio, Sun King is a leader in the independent craft beer movement. Sun King’s brewers hand craft core, seasonal and specialty beers that have been awarded with dozens of medals at the Great American Beer Festival, World Beer Cup, Festival of Barrel Aged Beers and the Indiana Brewers Cup competitions. Sun King takes great pride in partnering with hundreds of community organizations throughout the places where its beer is sold to help them raise awareness and funds for great causes. Each year Sun King helps these organizations raise over a million dollars through its community give backs, gift baskets and beer donations. Visit www.sunkingbrewing.com for more information. Sun King Brewery is also on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About City of Fishers

The City of Fishers is a suburb of Indianapolis, Indiana, located in Hamilton County. Under the leadership of Mayor Scott Fadness, Fishers is known as a smart, vibrant, and entrepreneurial city through its neighborhood development, dedication to supporting high-growth companies, and innovative city processes. With a population of 86,459 (2016), Fishers, named the #1 Best Place to Live in the U.S. by Money Magazine in 2017, is one of the fastest growing communities in Indiana and has received national accolades for entrepreneurship, livability, and safety.