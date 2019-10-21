Sun King Brewery Celebrates Grand Opening of Broad Ripple Tap Room

INDIANAPOLIS – Sun King Brewery, one of the leaders of the independent craft beer movement in Indiana, is excited to officially celebrate the opening of its Broad Ripple Tap Room at 1021 Broad Ripple Avenue, at 11 a.m on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.

The family friendly Sun King Broad Ripple Tap Room will feature a wide array of Sun King beers, including core, seasonal, small batch, barrel aged and sours. The tasty craft beers will be served alongside spirits from Sun King’s distillery in Carmel, unique handcrafted cocktails, Pachangaritas and adult and non-alcoholic slushies.

“The Broad Ripple community has already welcomed us with open arms, and we couldn’t be more excited to open our Tap Room for them,” said Sun King co-founder and owner, Clay Robinson. “We look forward to being more involved in community events and hosting fun experiences at our Tap Room and continuing to give back to community organizations throughout the area.”

The new Tap Room will also feature delicious food from Offshore, including their “Lobstah’ Roll” and “Clam ‘Chowdah,” alongside a delicious array of sharables, salads, sandwiches and flatbreads inspired by and crafted with Sun King beer. Offshore is a new concept by FK Restaurant Group, which just opened Pier 48 Fish House and Oyster Bar in Downtown Indianapolis. The menu at Sun King’s Broad Ripple Tap Room will also showcase fresh baked breads, locally sourced meats and cheeses, sustainably sourced seafood and a variety of vegetarian options, all designed to complement Sun King’s craft beer and signature cocktail menu.

“We are truly excited to partner with the Sun King family as we introduce our Offshore concept to Indianapolis,” said Fred Knipscheer, CEO of FK Restaurant Group. “The Broad Ripple community, culture and energy is contagious and the perfect location as we build new and lasting friendships and partnerships.”

Customers will be able to purchase Sun King beer from the Tap Room and can find information about special events at www.sunkingbrewing.com.

About Sun King Brewery

Sun King Brewing Company is an independently owned Indiana Brewery. Conceived by two professional brewers, Dave Colt and Clay Robinson, and started with the help of family and friends, Sun King rolled out their first keg of beer in July of 2009. Over the years, Sun King has grown to become one of Indiana’s best-selling and most award-winning breweries. Currently available on tap and in cans throughout Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Florida, as well as Cincinnati and Dayton, Ohio, Sun King is a leader in the independent craft beer movement. Sun King’s brewers hand craft core, seasonal and specialty beers that have been rewarded with dozens of medals at the Great American Beer Festival, World Beer Cup, Festival of Barrel Aged Beers and the Indiana Brewers Cup competitions. Sun King takes great pride in partnering with hundreds of community organizations throughout the places where our beer is sold in order to help them raise awareness and funds for great causes. Each year Sun King helps these organizations raise over a million dollars through our community give backs, gift baskets and beer donations. Visit www.sunkingbrewing.com for more information. Sun King Brewery is also on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.