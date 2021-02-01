Summit’s Mixed Pack IPA Edition and Twenty-One IPA Return For 2021

ST. PAUL, Minn. – After a year characterized by change, Summit Brewing Company is beginning 2021 with welcomed regularity. Summit Twenty-One IPA and Summit Mixed Pack IPA Edition will be returning as the spring seasonal and spring variety pack respectively.

Summit Twenty-One IPA made its debut in January 2020 as Summit’s new spring seasonal. The West Coast IPA replaced Summit Maibock, which had held the seat for nearly 30 years. Created through meticulous collaboration of Summit’s seven brewers, each contributing one hop and one malt variety, Twenty-One boasts huge aromas of citrus and pine. Spicy and bitter flavors combine with an effervescent mouthfeel to create a dry and clean finish. Despite potential trepidation from longtime fans, the vibrant new IPA was a huge success.

“Choosing to bring in a new beer for the spring seasonal in 2020 was a very tough decision. Summit Maibock, which previously held this spot in our calendar, was a long-time favorite of Summit fans. But, from a previous run of Twenty-One we knew fans were looking for more of this beer and we knew there would always be opportunities for Maibock in the future,” Director of Sales Brandon Bland said. “The spring window was the perfect length to discover if we had something big in Twenty-One. And, we did. Twenty-One outsold Maibock 3 – 1 in most markets. Plus, we still were able to bring Maibock back briefly on a special limited edition run in 2020! Given the immediate popularity of Twenty-One, as well as consumer’s desire for the IPA style, it made sense that our Mixed Pack IPA Edition also saw incredible sales in its first year, too.”

In addition to being in its own packaging, the popular new brew will once again be one of the four IPAs included in the Summit Mixed Pack IPA Edition. Also a huge success in its first year, the hopped-up variety pack is returning with the same great flavors, including Summit Elderflower IPA. The complex IPA with notes of lavender, honeydew and bubblegum will return for a limited time only within the variety pack. Three 12oz cans of each Summit Sága IPA, Summit Slugfest Juicy IPA, Twenty-One and Elderflower IPA will grace shelves in mid-January.

Summit Twenty-One IPA will be available starting February in 6- and 12-packs of 12oz cans and on draught. Summit Elderflower IPA is available now, but only within the Mixed Pack IPA Edition. Find Summit products near you using our online beer finder: summitbrewing.com/beer-finder.

Summit Twenty-One IPA

Alcohol by Volume: 7.0%

IBUs: 70

Original Gravity: 15ºP

Color: Pale Straw Golden Sunrise (7 L)

Hops Utilized: Eukanot, Azacca, Simcoe, Amarillo, Chinook, Calista and Columbus

Malts Utilized: Rahr Pale malt, Simpsons Golden Promise, Simpsons Maris Otter, Patagonia Pale malt, Weyermann acidulated malt, Briess aromatic malt, and Moravian 37

Yeast: West Coast IPA

Summit Elderflower IPA

Alcohol By Volume: 6.2%

IBUs: 41

Original Gravity: 14º Plato

Color: Goldenrod (12 L)

Hops: Rakau, Bru I, Moteuka

Malts: Pale malt, Moravian 37, Carapils, Malted wheat, Simpson’s Dark Crystal

Yeast: Ale

