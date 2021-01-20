Summit Seltzer Uses Ekos for End-To-End Business Management

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Summit Seltzer, one of the world’s first craft seltzeries, relies on Ekos to manage production, inventory, accounting, and sales. The seltzery, which opened in Charlotte, N.C. in September 2020, implemented Ekos prior to opening to ensure that all details about the business could be tracked in a central location.

With Ekos, Summit Seltzer can:

  • Coordinate production schedules and plan for upcoming batches
  • Understand COGS, product margins, and other key business metrics
  • Easily complete excise tax reports for the TTB
  • Manage and forecast inventory and sales

“We’ve loved working with Ekos so far. It is an all-around production assistant that takes care of everything,” said Kristin Cagney, Summit Seltzer founder. “Ekos houses all the information that is important to me as an owner — sales, production, inventory. Every part of the business sees the benefits of using Ekos.”

The success of Summit Seltzer represents a shift in the craft industry, as many consumers are looking for gluten-free, low-carb alternatives to craft beer, spirits, or wine. Summit offers an alternative product, but in a familiar brewery setting that encourages community.

“When we started Ekos in 2014, some of our first customers were local breweries in our hometown of Charlotte. These relationships have been vital as we improve our product and grow our capabilities,” said Josh McKinney, CEO of Ekos. “It is so exciting to welcome another Charlotte-based craft maker to the Ekos family. We’re amazed at the buzz Summit Seltzer has generated in a short time and can’t wait to see how the community continues to embrace the craft seltzer movement.”

To learn more about Ekos, visit goekos.com.

 

About Ekos

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Ekos is the leading business management software for craft producers of beer, wine and cider. With more than 15,000 users on six continents, Ekos helps makers manage their day-to-day operations in inventory, production, sales and accounting. As a central digital hub, Ekos delivers valuable insights, drives efficiencies and profitability, and eliminates the need for spreadsheets and manual record-keeping. Ekos is backed by Noro-Moseley Partners. To learn more, visit goekos.com.

For more information: https://www.goekos.com/blog/summit-seltzer-utilizes-ekos-for-end-to-end-business-management/

