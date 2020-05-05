Sufferfest Beer Co is the First Alcohol Brand to Partner with Strava

San Francisco, Calif. — Sufferfest, the low-calorie, high standards beer brand for the athlete in all of us, announces the Sufferfest Beer Challenge from May 4th- 31st, 2020. Hosted on Strava, the world’s largest sports participation platform and social fitness network, challenges participants to sweat for at least 16 days/half the days in the month of May.

As a multi-sport, streak challenge, Sufferfest Beer Company and Strava want participants to sweat by uploading four workouts per week, four weeks in a row, or 16 workouts within the 30 days of the challenge. These classes include anything from corssift, climbing, swimming, running, cycling and more. All athletes who complete the challenge win a participant gift of 25% off the shop online and will also be entered into a grand prize giveaway which includes a Garmin Watch and Heart Rate Monitor, plus other training gear from fitness and outdoor brands.

“Sufferfest is honored to be the first alcohol brand to host a Strava challenge,” said Caitlin Landesberg, founder of Sufferfest. “This challenge is a celebration of athletes and our new 100 calorie Gut Check IPA brewed with ACV (apple cider vinegar). We hope this challenge is a great motivator to get out and sweat responsibly at a time when we’re all feeling stir crazy.”

Sufferfest will also host a post-sweat celebration of virtual activities throughout May and include guided workouts, happy hours with athletes and post workout food suggestions. Follow their instagram to follow athletes, workouts and tastings.

To learn more visit https://www.strava.com/challenges/Sufferfest-Challenge-2020

About Sufferfest

Celebrating the athlete in all of us, Sufferfest Beer Co. makes award-winning, low calorie, purpose-brewed beer for those who go the extra mile. Sufferfest Beer Co. is a certified B Corporation, dedicated to practicing environmental sustainability and positively impacting the communities in which we sweat, drink and celebrate. Whether you crushed it on the trails, had a big win at the office, flexed your weekend warrior, or shredded the gnar, you deserve this beer. From us to you: go hard, have fun, and enjoy the sufferfest. Learn more about why we sweat for our beer at www.sufferfestbeer.com. #WillSweatforBeer