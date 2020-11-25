Stuckey’s and Wild Heaven Beer Collaborate on Pecan Log Roll Beer

ATLANTA — Wild Heaven Beer is proud to partner with Stuckey’s – the roadside oasis founded in Eastman, GA in 1937 where “every traveler is a friend.” As the Stuckey’s brand enjoys a continued resurgence, Wild Heaven Beer was honored to create a beer built to taste like the famous Stuckey’s Pecan Log Roll. Stuckey’s Pecan Log Roll Beer brings back memories of classic road trips and stands ready to help create new memories, too.

Brewmaster Eric Johnson, starting with a classic brown ale recipe, integrated real Georgia roasted pecans supplied by Stuckey’s and blended in flavorings of maraschino cherry and nougat. The result is a mind-blowing delight – a true match of the Pecan Log Roll. True to Wild Heaven’s style, the beer isn’t overwhelmingly sweet but uses the flavor notes to enhance the character of the beer. “I wanted to make a beer that still tastes like beer while spotlighting what makes people love the pecan log roll. And as a horticulturalist, using real Georgia pecans is as true it can be,” offered Johnson.

Initially, Stuckey’s Pecan Log Roll is available in 16-ounce four-packs and on draft at both Wild Heaven Beer taproom locations (Atlanta’s Avondale Estates and West End neighborhoods). Additional distribution in the Georgia market will follow and in 2021 additional limited national distribution. The 6% ABV beer retails for $12.99/4-pack.

Stuckey’s Stephanie Stuckey adds “We’re breathing new life into the Stuckey’s brand by collaborating with innovative partners like Wild Heaven that share our love for Southern culture. I’m sure my grandmother is smiling down from heaven knowing that a new generation is being introduced to her famous pecan log roll recipe through this delicious beer.”

ABOUT WILD HEAVEN

Wild Heaven Beer was founded in 2010 and operates two Georgia brewery and taproom locations. Its original Avondale Estates location produces Wild Heaven’s core lineup including Emergency Drinking Beer and features a taproom and large patio. Wild Heaven’s West End Brewery & Gardens opened in 2019 and features an experimental small-batch brewery, a Latin-themed restaurant, two event spaces, a taproom and a large patio overlooking the Westside Trail of the Atlanta Beltline. For more information, visit www.wildheavenbeer.com or follow @beerwildheaven on Instagram.

ABOUT STUCKEY’S

Stuckey’s was founded by W.S. “Sylvester” Stuckey, Sr. as a pecan stand along Highway 1 in Eastman, Georgia in 1937. Through hard work and grit, Stuckey’s grew into a roadside empire that numbered over 300 stores in the 1970’s, with the familiar teal sloped roof and “Refresh-Relax-Refuel” billboards dotting the nation’s highways. The stores fell out of family hands for decades but were reacquired by Billy Stuckey, son of the founder and former U.S. Congressman, in 1985. Stephanie took over in November of 2019 after a career in public service that included fourteen years’ service in the Georgia General Assembly and Director of Sustainability and Resilience for the City of Atlanta. Under Stephanie’s leadership, Stuckey’s has undergone a rebranding, added three new franchised stores, expanded its B2B retail customer base, and ramped up its online sales with a new website.