AUSTIN, Texas — Strange Land Brewery is proud to announce its highly anticipated Grand Cru, their “No Collusion” Russian Imperial Stout. This Russian-style beer has been aged for nine months in allied American bourbon barrels. They also wanted to make it blatantly clear that absolutely no collusion has taken place in the creation of this delicious beer. The limited beer is officially for sale now and is expected to sell out extremely quickly.

Tasting Notes

Peter the Great’s most prized Russian Imperial Stout recipe may or may not have been traded to Strange Land Brewery in exchange for one of our famed original plastic pink flamingos. A base of roasted barley offers a profound malty flavor highlighted by dark fruit and complemented by caramel, toffee, and oak tannins from a nine-month aging process in American bourbon barrels. This historical and complex ale pours jet-black with a gorgeous tan head. The aroma rises from this brew like an inviting cup of java with hints of barleywine. Extremely limited. Absolutely no collusion occurred at any point during the production of this rarity.

About Strange Land Brewery

Strange Land Brewery was launched in 2014 by Tim Klatt and Adam Blumenshein, two Austin entrepreneurs, food enthusiasts, and fermentation experts, who partnered to create a brewery devoted to brewing “the beer less traveled”. Over the years, the company has grown its distribution throughout the state of Texas through its core beers, The Austinite Pilz and Pink Flamingo IPA, in addition to seasonal offerings like the Atholl Brose Scotch Ale and Fleur d’Oranger Belgian Tripel.

For More Information: strangelandbrewery.com