Stowe Cider Releases Vermont Grown Black Currant & Damson Plum

Stowe, VT – Stowe Cider is excited to welcome back their Vermont Grown series, this time as a rosé style cider made with Black Currants & Damson Plums!

The Vermont Grown series has always had a special place in Stowe Cider’s lineup due to the closerelationships that are formed when acquiring fruit from local farms. For this release, Stowe Cidersourced the black currants from Lanzer’s Fruit Farm in East Hardwick, VT, and the damson plumsfrom Scott Farm Orchard in Dummerston, VT.

This tannic cider is the first “super dry” to be featured in this series with zero grams of residualsugar and it weighs in at 6.0% ABV.

Vermont Grown Black Currant & Damson Plum is available in their taproom or online startingtoday, with accounts across VT and NH seeing 4-packs in the coming days.

For more information: https://www.stowecider.com/

