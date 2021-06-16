Stowe Cider Releases Rosé

Stowe, VT – Stowe Cider is excited to bring back the highly requested Hit Single, Rosé, as a 16 ounce can, sold in 4 packs for $16.

Highlighting Homegrown Vermont Rhubarb And Marquette Grapes

When a Hit Single comes back for a third rendition, you know it’s something special. Stowe Cider’s Rosé is just that; deliciously dry and unique in that it’s fermented with homegrown rhubarb and Marquette grapes, giving it a complex, tart flavor that’s unmatched.

In true Vermont fashion, the rhubarb is harvested right from the home gardens of Stowe Cider Owner/Head Cider Maker, Mark Ray, and General Manager, Dan Snyder! With a beautiful rose gold hue and just four grams of residual sugar, Rosé clocks in at 6.9% ABV.

Rosé will be available for taproom pickup and online to ship on June 17th, and will be hitting select stores across Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont starting June 28th.

For More Information:

https://www.stowecider.com