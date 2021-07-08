Stowe Cider Releases Gummy Bears – Blue Raspberry

STOWE, VT – Stowe Cider is eager to reintroduce a bold, experimental member of the Brainwaves series: Gummy Bears – Blue Raspberry, as a 16 ounce can, sold in 4 packs for $16!

Highlighting blue raspberry gummy bears and sour candies, we’ve infused our classic super dry cider with blue raspberry gummy bears and finished it with blue sour candies, resulting in a juicy, highly unique cider that’s sure to leave an impression.

Tart and tangy with bright berry character, Gummy Bears – Blue Raspberry has a dry finish and clocks in at 6.9% ABV.

Gummy Bears – Blue Raspberry will be available in the Taproom and online to ship starting 7/14 and will be hitting shelves across CT, MA, ME, NH and VT in the coming weeks.

For More Information:

https://www.stowecider.com